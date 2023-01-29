ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embiid, 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets in MVP rival showdown

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP rivals with 47 points and 18 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark.

Jokic had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets have lost three of four.

James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists for Philadelphia.

NETS 122, KNICKS 115

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying Brooklyn to its ninth straight victory over New York. within five. The All-Star guard also had nine assists and six rebounds.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Nic Claxton had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Nets.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and RJ Barrett had 24 for the Knicks. They had won consecutive games against Eastern Conference contenders Cleveland and Boston.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Daily Independent

