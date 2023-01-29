Read full article on original website
Henry 'Jocko' Eugene Clay Jr.
Henry “Jocko” Eugene Clay, Jr., 38, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Wilmington, NC. Henry was born in Halifax County on December 10, 1984, to Henry Eugene Clay, Sr. and Rebecca Starke Clay. He was preceded in death by his son, Jaxson Ryder Clay and his mother Brittany LaBonte.
Rose Neil Landen
Rose Nell Landen, 78, of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on September 14, 1944 in San Francisco, California to the late Lonnie and Rose Escabado Landen and was preceded in death by her nieces, Kim Taresco and Jennifer Dawn Landen. Rose was...
RVSDA church sets second clothing giveaway
The Roanoke Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church will have a second clothing and shoes giveaway Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1373 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids.
RR man wanted in Store Next Door, Family Dollar heists
A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in two of the recent strings of armed robberies in the city limits and county. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said investigators believe that Mahkhi Bynum, 21, may be involved in the other armed robberies that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
HCSO investigating suspicious death of Whitakers man
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Michael Darren Coburn, 59, of Whitakers. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said coon hunters discovered Coburn in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mill roads in the Enfield area. He was positively identified late Monday through fingerprints. The sheriff’s...
Jackets men swimmers win conference meet
The Roanoke Rapids High School Swim Team competed in the Big Easgt 2A/3A Conference Meet in Rocky Mount.on Thursday January 26th. The Men's Team won the Conference meet with 142 points. They were led by Reagan Taylor and Matthew MacNichol who tied for the Conference Swimmer of the Year. They placed first all season in all of their events. The following boys will be going to the Regional Swim Meet in Cary at the Triangle Aquatic Center Saturday Febraruy 4th:
Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of January 30th.
The Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Schedule for the week of January 30, 2023. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Rocky Mount. The JV Boys game will start at 4:30pm with the Varsity games to follow. Friday 2/3. 1. Basketball at HOME vs. Louisburg. The JV Boys game will start at...
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
