The Roanoke Rapids High School Swim Team competed in the Big Easgt 2A/3A Conference Meet in Rocky Mount.on Thursday January 26th. The Men's Team won the Conference meet with 142 points. They were led by Reagan Taylor and Matthew MacNichol who tied for the Conference Swimmer of the Year. They placed first all season in all of their events. The following boys will be going to the Regional Swim Meet in Cary at the Triangle Aquatic Center Saturday Febraruy 4th:

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO