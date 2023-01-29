Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Kents Hill girls basketball off to best start in school history
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before you know it, the high school basketball tournament will be here and for the first time in a long time, there's a new contender in Girls Class C South. It's been a remarkable season so far for the Kents Hill girls basketball team. At 14-0, the...
WPFO
Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
WPFO
Greely boys basketball team wins 8 overtime thriller
A new sports record is set in Maine. The boys high school basketball game between Fryeburg Academy and Greely went not one, not two, but eight overtimes, which is a new state record. With the score tied up at 115, Greely's Kade Ippolito made a layup at the buzzer to...
WPFO
USM baseball prepares for new season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Spring is definitely in the air, and the USM baseball team is back in the gym, gearing up for what promises to be another exciting season. The Huskies will head to Florida in a few weeks. USM's first game will be against Endicott on March 3. They...
WPFO
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WPFO
'They love each other:' Neighbors shocked after Jay teenager allegedly shoots brother
JAY (WGME) -- A 17-year-old from Jay is accused of shooting and wounding his 20-year-old brother during an argument at their home. A family friend says the victim’s father told him he’s in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to recover from his gunshot wound. "Last...
WPFO
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
WPFO
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
WPFO
Man accused of stealing Augusta police cruiser, harassing Maine family faces 2 charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man accused of stealing a police cruiser and harassing a family has been indicted. According to the Kennebec Journal, 27-year-old Kyle King faces charges of theft and impersonating a public servant. King reportedly walked past the “police only” sign at the Augusta Police Department and...
WPFO
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
WPFO
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WPFO
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
WPFO
Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
WPFO
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
WPFO
Concert to feed those in need gets $5,000 donation from local credit union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A planned concert this spring to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard and people in need got a big boost Monday. Town and Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 toward the Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. That concert is set to take place on May 20...
WPFO
2 hospitalized, 3 dogs die after 2-alarm fire in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A fire in Freeport sent two people to the hospital and killed three dogs late Sunday night. The 2-alarm fire started on Durham Road around 11 p.m. Officials say two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered a hand wound.
WPFO
People warned to stop throwing tomatoes, onions in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Stop dumping tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. That’s the message from the Bath Parks & Recreation Department. The tomatoes and onions are also reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city. The department says the cemetery is 0.2 miles from...
Comments / 0