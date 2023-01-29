TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Track and Field’s Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week for the third- straight week on Tuesday afternoon. His indoor campaign is off to a tremendous start, beginning with a world-leading mark in the long jump at the Clemson Invitational followed by jumping a personal best (third-best in the country) in the triple jump at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.21m on not only his first attempt but replicating the feat on his final attempt as well. The performance is tied for the second-best indoor long jump in FSU history, matching Ngoni Makusha’s 2009 attempt. Davis is just one of two athletes to jump over eight meters this season as Davis has accomplished the feat four times in eight jumps.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO