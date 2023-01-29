Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Ten Noles on All-ACC Academic Football Team
– Ten Florida State football players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team Tuesday, led by two-time honorees Dillan Gibbons and Ryan Fitzgerald. Joining that pair are tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel; wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas; offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel; defensive lineman Joshua Farmer; defensive backs Kevin Knowles II and Azareye’h Thomas; and long snapper James Rosenberry Jr.
seminoles.com
Cornut-Chauvinc Earns Third ACC Weekly Honor
– Florida State junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc was named the ACC’s co-Player of the Week on Tuesday, his third weekly honor after earning Player of the Week and Doubles Pair of the Week on January 17. Cornut-Chauvinc is ranked 12th nationally in singles and boasts a 5-0 record while playing...
seminoles.com
Softball Early Season Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Single-game tickets for Florida State softball’s first month of the season are now on sale to the public. The Seminoles will host the JoAnne Graf Classic (Feb. 9-12), the Unconquered Invitational (Feb. 23-26) and the Dugout Club Classic (Mar. 3-5) as well as single games against Florida A&M on Feb. 14 and North Florida on Feb. 22. Fans can buy tickets here.
seminoles.com
Seven Noles Named to ACC All-Academic Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Seven Florida State volleyball players were named to the ACC All-Academic Team on Tuesday. Lauryn Burrows, Emma Clothier, Andjelija Draskovic, Emery Dupes, Audrey Koenig, Ava Pitchford and Audrey Rothman were each honored for their work on and off the court. This group was instrumental in the...
seminoles.com
Florida State’s 2023 Schedule Finalized
– Florida State’s complete 2023 schedule, which features another Labor Day Sunday night opener and eight games inside the state, was released Monday evening live on ACC Network. “There is a tremendous amount of excitement internally and externally for this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “The ACC’s new...
seminoles.com
Latson Selected to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman women’s basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has been selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List, announced on Monday night on ESPN2 by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Chosen by a poll of...
seminoles.com
Davis Wins Third-Straight ACC Performer of the Week Award
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Track and Field’s Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week for the third- straight week on Tuesday afternoon. His indoor campaign is off to a tremendous start, beginning with a world-leading mark in the long jump at the Clemson Invitational followed by jumping a personal best (third-best in the country) in the triple jump at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.21m on not only his first attempt but replicating the feat on his final attempt as well. The performance is tied for the second-best indoor long jump in FSU history, matching Ngoni Makusha’s 2009 attempt. Davis is just one of two athletes to jump over eight meters this season as Davis has accomplished the feat four times in eight jumps.
