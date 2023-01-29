ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dodge County sheriff: Investigation underway after armed home invasion in Hustisford

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

