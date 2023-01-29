ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

U.S. 82 Highway in Cloudcroft reopens following rock slide

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Highway 82 between High Rolls and Alamogordo reopened Monday evening, according to Cloudcroft Fire Department. The road was closed due to large boulders that fell on Saturday. The fire department encouraged drivers to drive carefully. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the...
CLOUDCROFT, NM
cbs4local.com

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Military-style weapon found on street on Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned a military-style weapon was somehow left abandoned in the middle of the street on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 obtained this picture showing the M2 Browning .50 caliber weapon on the street at Sgt. Major Blvd and Constitution Ave. We have reached out...
EL PASO, TX

