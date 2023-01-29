Read full article on original website
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized
WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough man facing drug, threat charges after March standoff in Shen. Heights
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – A South White Street man is facing felony drug and misdemeanor threat charges after a standoff in this West Mahanoy Township village last March. Trooper Nicholas Reese of the State Police at Frackville filed charges Friday against Joshua D. Taylor, 24, of 128 South White Street for the March 9, 2022 incident.
Woman accused of hiding a fugitive wanted on 5 arrest warrants
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon. During the investigation, police said they found a […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Sheppton woman accused of retail theft, public drunkenness at Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – A Sheppton woman is facing retail theft and public drunkenness charges after an incident last week at Walmart. Troopers said they were called to the Hazle Township Walmart at 9pm Jan. 23 for a report of a retail theft. Fanny Benzant, 33, of Sheppton,...
Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
Pa. couple charged with keeping child in a dog crate: reports
Scranton police have charged a Susquehanna County couple with child endangerment after they were accused of locking one of two teenage boys in their care in a dog crate, denying them both showers, and feeding them out of pails, according to reports from WBRE/WYOU and Yahoo. According to police, the...
Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
WOLF
Man charged with 68 counts of animal cruelty
HUNLOCK TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Continuing coverage-- a man accused of hurting calves over the summer has been formally charged with 68 counts of felony animal cruelty. Mark Brown's next hearing has been set for March 30th. Thirty cows and one goat were seized from the Hunlock Township...
Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street. The victim was transported from the scene […]
Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
WOLF
Police: Arrested Lake Ariel man spits and kicks at PA State Troopers while in custody
LACKAWAXEN, PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police say a belligerent man spit and kicked two Pennsylvania State Troopers while in custody over the weekend in Pike County. Pennsylvania State Police were called to 6 West Bar and Grill around 11:30 PM Saturday night. According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Garavaglia...
15-year-old missing out of Carbon County
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a 15-year-old who has been missing out of Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alexis Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area on January 29th around 8:30 p.m. Gibb is described as […]
Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
