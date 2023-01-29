Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Killed in Incident on Route 62 Wednesday Morning
RUSSELL, Pa. – State police released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Route 62 in Russell. According to PSP-Warren, Bryan C. Steele, 40 of Warren, was walking down the center of the roadway just south of S. Main Street at approximately 6:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Highlander driven by Lawrence M. Miller, 64 of Russell.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warren County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Warren County Wednesday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police – Warren, crews were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday along Market Street/SR 62 in Pine Grove Township. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Bryan Steele, of Warren, was walking along Route 62 in the center […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Hit by SUV, Killed in Warren County
A man is dead after he was hit by a SUV in Warren County early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Market St./State Route 62 south of S. Main St. in Pine Grove Township around 6:46 a.m. The victim - who has been identified as Bryan...
Community rallies behind victims of wrong-way I-86 crash
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is coming together to help a family who lost their loved one in a head-on car crash on I-86 this past weekend. People are rallying to help the Town family after 57-year-old Todd Town died when a car driving the wrong way on I-86 collided with his pickup […]
explore venango
Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
wrfalp.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash on I-86 Saturday
State Police in Jamestown report that a car driven by 30-year old Mathew Berry of Randolph was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-86 without headlights when he was truck by a Ram truck head on. The collision caused the truck to go into the right lane where it was struck by a Freightliner.
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
wnynewsnow.com
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
chautauquatoday.com
Investigators search two apartments in Jamestown for narcotics
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
yourdailylocal.com
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
wnynewsnow.com
Would-Be Thief Caught Red Handed In Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts continue across our region, as criminals look to cash in on the valuable rare earth metals inside. However, thanks to quick police work, law enforcement in Chautauqua County allegedly caught one would-be thief red handed. On Monday,...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
wesb.com
Three Families Displaced in Olean House Fire
Three families were displaced by a house fire in Olean early Monday morning. Firefighters arrived in the 200 block of North Third Street around 1:30 AM to find smoke coming out of the attic of a multi-family home. All the residents were able to get out safely before the fire company arrived, but one pet perished in the fire.
State Police release names of victims killed in wrong-way crash on I-86 in Town of Ellicott
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott on Saturday evening. New York State Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Troopers say, Matthew A. Berry, 30, of Randolph, was driving east in the westbound lane, without headlights on, and struck another vehicle between exits 12 and 13.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Springville community rallies around arson victims: ‘It’s amazing’
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Springville is banding together, helping families displaced by last week’s apartment complex arson allegedly caused by another tenant in the building. Residents in the rural Erie County village have donated items like clothes and blankets, even essentials like toilet paper to help. In just a week, the Springville […]
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County man sentenced for attempting to murder girlfriend in Collins
An Olean man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for attempting to murder his girlfriend in the town of Collins last March. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges sentenced 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with the intent to cause her death, according to Flynn. The crime occurred on March 31 inside the victim's residence. Flynn says Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault. Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B violent felony, on November 30. The plea from Melkioty came on the same morning that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial. Judge Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until April 1, 2045.
Comments / 0