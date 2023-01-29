SAN ANTONIO – A search party is wrapping up for the moment as two teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School are still missing. "Probably 50 to 60 people out searching today, we've got 4 horses, 5 dogs I believe, and 3 drones in the air. We are trying to find my son, he’s 17 years old, he’s autistic. Best we can figure they got 3 or 4 days; this will be the 4th day no food no water to the best of our knowledge. He hasn't had his medication since Thursday and when he doesn't have his medication, he's thinking his thought process goes south," says William Pearson, Josiah's Father.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO