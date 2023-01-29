ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Haven for Hope prepared to help homeless as temperatures drop

SAN ANTONIO - Some people are looking for an extra jacket, socks, and blanket to keep warm. Haven for Hope’s field crews were out dropping off warm clothes to those who are currently unsheltered. On colder days, they will reach more than 60 people and give them things like...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Space heater to blame for West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Morning fire injures one person

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday

PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
PEARSALL, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Alamo Heights ISD. Bandera ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Brooks Academies. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country

KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
KERR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Search parties continue to track down two missing teenagers out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – A search party is wrapping up for the moment as two teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School are still missing. "Probably 50 to 60 people out searching today, we've got 4 horses, 5 dogs I believe, and 3 drones in the air. We are trying to find my son, he’s 17 years old, he’s autistic. Best we can figure they got 3 or 4 days; this will be the 4th day no food no water to the best of our knowledge. He hasn't had his medication since Thursday and when he doesn't have his medication, he's thinking his thought process goes south," says William Pearson, Josiah's Father.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio prepares for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy