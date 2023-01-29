Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to provide free meals to all children during school closures
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD will offer meals Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast meal bundle curbside. It’s for anyone under the 18 years old. Children do not have to be...
news4sanantonio.com
Haven for Hope prepared to help homeless as temperatures drop
SAN ANTONIO - Some people are looking for an extra jacket, socks, and blanket to keep warm. Haven for Hope’s field crews were out dropping off warm clothes to those who are currently unsheltered. On colder days, they will reach more than 60 people and give them things like...
news4sanantonio.com
Space heater to blame for West Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are saying a space heater ignited a house fire on the West Side late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at a home off North San Gabriel Street near Rivas Street. Crews said the fire was in the back of the home, but was...
news4sanantonio.com
Morning fire injures one person
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - One person was injured in a house fire this morning on the city's South Side. The fire erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East Dickson, not far from Southwest Military Drive and South Flores Street. “Crews are working to...
news4sanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Wednesday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. List of school districts that will be closed on Wednesday:. Bandera ISD. Boerne ISD. Comfort ISD. Luling ISD. Seguin ISD. Blanco ISD. Navarro ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Hunt ISD.
news4sanantonio.com
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Districts delay classes on Thursday due to winter weather event
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio have delayed and canceled classes for Thursday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. Districts that have canceled class for February 2nd:. Blanco ISD. Center Point ISD. Comfort ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Hays CISD. Hunt ISD. Ingram ISD. Johnson City...
news4sanantonio.com
Dozens of dogs left freezing to death in cold
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities were called to reports of at least a dozen dogs left out in the cold Wednesday, in one Northwest Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services says they've been called out to the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood several times in the last year for reports of a neighbor leaving their dogs outside in the cold.
news4sanantonio.com
One person killed, two injured in Pearsall pipeline explosion Wednesday
PEARSALL, Texas — OSHA is investigating a pipeline explosion that happened in Pearsall this afternoon that killed one worker and hospitalized two others. Authorities say that the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon about 55 miles Southwest of San Antonio. The workers were employed by Nexus Integrity Management...
news4sanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Alamo Heights ISD. Bandera ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Blanco ISD. Boerne ISD closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Brooks Academies. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD.
news4sanantonio.com
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country
KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
news4sanantonio.com
Search parties continue to track down two missing teenagers out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – A search party is wrapping up for the moment as two teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School are still missing. "Probably 50 to 60 people out searching today, we've got 4 horses, 5 dogs I believe, and 3 drones in the air. We are trying to find my son, he’s 17 years old, he’s autistic. Best we can figure they got 3 or 4 days; this will be the 4th day no food no water to the best of our knowledge. He hasn't had his medication since Thursday and when he doesn't have his medication, he's thinking his thought process goes south," says William Pearson, Josiah's Father.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio prepares for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
news4sanantonio.com
Problematic interchange gets a major overhaul in Northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - An innovative new interchange design in Northeast San Antonio is aiming to bring more green lights and fewer wrecks. The city says the intersection of Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway has been a "traffic headache" for years now. It was revamped as part of a 2017 bond...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING expanded to include Bexar County through Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
news4sanantonio.com
Crews battle early morning fire at vacant Northwest Side apartment building
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a fire at a two-story vacant apartment building early Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 near Rolling Dale Drive. Officials said heavy smoke was coming from the building when...
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's all-time passing leader, twin brother sign with West Texas A&M
It's National Signing Day and the dynamic duo from Brennan High School, Ashton and Aaron Dubose, they're among the many signing their letters of intent today. Ashton is San Antonio's all-time leading passer and his twin brother Aaron is his favorite receiver. Twin brothers Ashton and Aaron Dubose have always...
news4sanantonio.com
Several roads closed in rural Bexar County due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Several roads around San Antonio are closed due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are closed due to ice on the bridge:. Boerne Stage Road at Baywater Stage. 11300 Block of State Hwy 211. 24900 Block of Scenic...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a wreck on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Loop 410 access road. Investigators said the police sergeant was taken to the hospital...
