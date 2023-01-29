Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
It’s going to be a quiet National Signing Day for Syracuse. That’s not necessarily a bad thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — What was once the biggest day of the year for the college football recruiting cycle is shaping up to be a very quiet one for Syracuse football. Ever since Early National Signing Day was established in 2017, National Signing Day has decreased in importance.
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic 2023 canceled because the ice is just too thin
No pond hockey tourney this year, team. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has been canceled due to warm weather. The high temperatures mean the ice won’t freeze enough on Hiawatha Lake by puck drop this weekend. The tournament was already postponed one week, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4,...
Syracuse has set its sights toward the class of 2024. Here’s which prospects attended its Junior Day
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quiet National Signing Day is expected for SU on Wednesday, but Syracuse football has been busy on the recruiting trail in the past month targeting players for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 classes. Over this past weekend, it hosted Junior Day, welcoming prospects from both...
Will Mark will start in goal for Syracuse men’s lacrosse Saturday: ‘He wants the opportunity to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men’s lacrosse has settled on the man who’ll man its net this season, at least to start. “I’m pretty comfortable that Will Mark, a certain preseason All-American, has demonstrated that he’s a good goalie, and he wants the opportunity to shine here at Syracuse,” coach Gary Gait said Wednesday.
Baldwinsville boys hockey edges West Genesee with controversial call in final 10 seconds
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville boys hockey had not beaten rival West Genesee since 2015, a span of 13 games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Will this be a good November for the Orange? (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — This might be the year Syracuse football finally breaks its recent November slump. The order for the full 2023 schedule was released by the ACC on Monday night, and the final four games of the season are favorable for SU. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced closer to the season, typically two weeks before each game.
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
How are Syracuse’s players dealing with recent losses? ‘It’s frustrating, to say the least’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Syracuse loses a close game, Jesse Edwards will rewatch the game. Or he’ll replay it in his head, envisioning the key plays, the opportunities squandered or the questionable calls. Lately, Edwards has spent a lot of nights watching games, either on a screen or...
Well-traveled Utica Academy of Science boys basketball beats Syracuse Academy of Science (34 photos)
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team hasn’t faced a Section III opponent in over a month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
New girls basketball state poll: 2 new Section III teams join rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two new Section III girls basketball teams made an appearance in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Auburn (No. 28 in Class AA) and Westhill (No. 24 in B) join the poll after being unranked.
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
Syracuse recruiting target Marcus Adams reveals list of top five schools
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., just off a visit to Syracuse University two days ago, announced on Wednesday that he had cut his list of schools down to five. Adams, a 6-foot-8 junior at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, revealed the list on his social media pages.
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
