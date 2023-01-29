ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
