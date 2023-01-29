Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire
Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
WMUR.com
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
WMUR.com
Video: Very cold overnight with more frigid weather ahead in New Hampshire
Colder temperatures before MUCH colder air (and dangerously cold air and wind chills) arrives Friday into Saturday night. Wind chills will be in the 50-30 below zero range. It will be a quick shot of arctic air, then back to above average highs by Sunday and next week. A cold...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly weather: Track how cold wind chills get Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Take a look at how far below zero the wind chills are expected to dip Friday and Saturday in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
WMUR.com
Bitter cold ahead this week raises safety concerns
NASHUA, N.H. — The coldest weather of the season is headed to New Hampshire, leading to some unusual and potentially dangerous situations. The bitter cold comes after the fourth warmest January on record. Temperatures will start falling Friday, plummeting below zero and accompanied by dangerous wind chills. It has...
WMUR.com
Utilities prepare for potential outages amid bitter cold, gusty winds this week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Incoming arctic air has the potential to cause power outages across New Hampshire, and utility companies said they are preparing. Eversource and other companies said they're doing physical work to monitor trouble spots and also turning to technology to maintain power. "Extreme weather, we're seeing with...
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
mainepublic.org
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Watch This New Hampshire Police Dog Take a Work Break and Go Sledding
Around this time every year, I often need to give myself a snow-related pep talk. After a big storm, I take a long hard look in the mirror and say "only (however many more) weeks of this, Kira! Spring will be here before we know it!" But eventually, I will...
This Year-round Rail Trail in Vermont Will Connect 18 Small Towns Along 93 Gorgeous Miles
The trail, which is slated to be completed in the spring, will be the longest in New England.
mynbc5.com
Many Vermonters spent their weekend hitting the sledding hills
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Many Vermonters took advantage of the winter weather on Sunday and hit the hills. They didn't do so with their skis and snowboards, however, but with their tubes and sleds. The Hard'Ack Recreation Center in St. Albans was the sledding hill of choice for...
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online
Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire
With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
Comments / 0