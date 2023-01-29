ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire

Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Bitter cold ahead this week raises safety concerns

NASHUA, N.H. — The coldest weather of the season is headed to New Hampshire, leading to some unusual and potentially dangerous situations. The bitter cold comes after the fourth warmest January on record. Temperatures will start falling Friday, plummeting below zero and accompanied by dangerous wind chills. It has...
NASHUA, NH
mainepublic.org

Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
MAINE STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
mynbc5.com

Many Vermonters spent their weekend hitting the sledding hills

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Many Vermonters took advantage of the winter weather on Sunday and hit the hills. They didn't do so with their skis and snowboards, however, but with their tubes and sleds. The Hard'Ack Recreation Center in St. Albans was the sledding hill of choice for...
VERMONT STATE
WBUR

A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry

Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
VERMONT STATE
Q106.5

Here’s How to Track the Progress of Your Heat Stimulus Check Online

Sometimes, the check it actually in the mail. It's been coming for months, but the state finally started sending out the $450 heating assistance checks that have been talked about for months. It's definitely a good thing for those that are first in line to get them The forecast for this coming weekend looks absolutely brutal. Overnight wind chills may reach -40 degrees. Ugh.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire

With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
MAINE STATE

