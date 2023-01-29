Read full article on original website
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
Banana Boat sunscreen recall expanded
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The company behind Banana Boat sunscreen have expanded an already existing recall. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall now includes four batches of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp sunscreen SPF 30. The Edgewell Personal Care Company, voluntarily added one additional...
Columbia Boat Show returns this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Dealers will exhibit their finest recreation, sport, and fishing...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
Cayce firefighters respond to large fire at America Scrap
CAYCE— The City of Cayce Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at America Scrap on Charleston Hwy. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area at this time. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on this developing story.
Frontier Airlines offering ‘all-you-can-fly’ summer pass
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s only February, but Frontier has announced a deal for anyone planning summer travel. The low-cost air carrier is launching an “all-you-can-fly” summer pass. It will cost $399 and includes nearly unlimited flights between May and September. Frontier says each flight will cost...
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
West Columbia Riverwalk opens Jan. 31 after being closed due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Riverwalk is opening all portions of its site on Jan. 31 after being temporarily closed due to flooding. The Amphitheater will also reopen beginning at sunrise that same day. For more information, visit www.westcolumbiasc.gov.
SCDOT: Portion of I-20 WB back open after overnight construction
LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Department of Transportation says a portion of I-20 West is back open after overnight construction. According to Lexington Police, the I-20 Westbound ramp where it meets SC-6 was closed at 7pm Monday night, and remained shut down until 6 am Tuesday. Again,...
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
Prosecutors review cell phone data of Murdaugh family
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The second week of the Murdaugh trial continues with evidence being presented by the state. The prosecution hopes to place the former low-country attorney at the scene of the crime when his wife and son were murdered. Yesterday and today were all about cell phone data,...
C.A. Johnson High School students taken to hospital after ingesting edibles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One officials issued a statement regarding an incident that happened today at C.A. Johnson High School. “Eight C.A. Johnson High School students became sick at school today (February 1, 2023) after ingesting edibles/gummies. Two students were transported to the hospital by EMS. Six students were assessed then released to go home with their parents. The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department.”
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
Late start for Spring Valley High School today; bomb threat under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley High School officials say school will have their regular late start at 9:50 today after a bomb threat was made towards the school Tuesday. Richland School District Two says school staff received the threatening email from a student account Tuesday morning. Law...
Fireflies offers new “Mug Club” ticket package
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies is launching a new ticket package for the 2023 baseball season. The new “Mug Club” ticket package will reserve fan’s spots at 11 Thirsty Thursday games from April to September. The package costs $99 and includes 11 reserved or Home...
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
