kurv.com
Man Arrested For Kidnapping Son’s Girlfriend
A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping his son’s girlfriend. San Antonio police say 35-year-old Alexander McCormick cut off a vehicle with three teens inside last Friday and forced the 15-year-old victim into his truck at gunpoint. Authorities said the victim was able to continue communicating with one...
KSAT 12
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
news4sanantonio.com
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
KSAT 12
Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2012 slaying of 25-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 25-year-old man. According to police, Juan Pablo Ramirez was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2012 in the 2600...
Man shot by San Antonio police officers dies in custody
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man who was shot by San Antonio police officers has died. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that Jose Luis Iruegas was removed from life-support on Sunday night. His injuries were a result of being shot by two officers on Jan. 4. Iruegas was...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges
A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after holding teens at gunpoint, kidnapping 15-year-old girl, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in a kidnapping case after deputies rescued a 15-year-old girl he had taken at gunpoint, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a group of three teens, including the girl and two other high...
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
A Texas man was arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 17 year old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17 year old girl. Her name is Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay. Kay is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with dyed red hair and brown eyes. She was...
SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies
SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
foxwilmington.com
Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police. He passed out behind...
20-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot outside Cowboys Dancehall
The woman drove herself home after the incident before realizing she had been injured, SAPD says.
18-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man
SAN ANTONIO — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his ex-girlfriend and another man. The victims were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side on January 27, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez III and 27-year-old Alyssa Perez.
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
news4sanantonio.com
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
KSAT 12
Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police. Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police...
