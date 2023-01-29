ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

kurv.com

Man Arrested For Kidnapping Son’s Girlfriend

A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping his son’s girlfriend. San Antonio police say 35-year-old Alexander McCormick cut off a vehicle with three teens inside last Friday and forced the 15-year-old victim into his truck at gunpoint. Authorities said the victim was able to continue communicating with one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges

A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
PLEASANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies

SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

18-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man

SAN ANTONIO — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his ex-girlfriend and another man. The victims were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side on January 27, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez III and 27-year-old Alyssa Perez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

