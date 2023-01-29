Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
Comments / 0