Clemson impresses top QB target, family on ‘very special’ visit
The lone quarterback prospect that Clemson played host to last weekend was Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White. The top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class traveled to Tiger Town for (...)
carolinablitz.com
Duke Football Trolls Dabo Swinney While Announcing Season Opener vs Clemson (Video)
Monday night the ACC released their 2023 college football schedule. The Blue Devils, who saw a resurgence last year under first-year head coach Mike Elko, will open the season hosting powerhouse Clemson. The Blue Devils announced the game with a video trolling Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney’s sprint onto the...
Clemson National Signing Day HQ
Clemson signed 26 scholarship players in the 2023 class back in December during the early signing period.
2023 Clemson Football Schedule: Games, Dates, Opponents
2023 Clemson Football Schedule: Games, Dates, OpponentsApril 15 Spring Game (1 p.m.) Sept. 4 at Duke (Monday) Sept. 9 vs. Charleston Southern Sept. 16 vs. Florida Atlantic Sept. 23 vs. Florida State Sept. 30 at Syracuse Oct. 7 vs. Wake Forest Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 at Miami Oct. 28 at NC State ...
Clemson lands new commitment
The Clemson football program has picked up a new commitment from a highly touted defensive back prospect. Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers (...)
Clemson in desperate need of better skill position players | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses the Tigers' lack of difference-makers at skill positions on the roster and what they can do recruiting-wise to correct their issue.
WYFF4.com
Clemson football's spring game date and time announced
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team will play its spring game on April 15 at 1 p.m. ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry Clemson's spring game. All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN. Additional spring football...
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Violent Images and Trauma
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County Missing Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In Greenville County the search is on...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Car crash kills South Carolina high school football player
A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Clemson Police release initial findings of deadly house fire investigation
Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a restaurant owner.
gsabusiness.com
Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company
Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
FOX Carolina
SLED agent 100% sure he heard Alex Murdaugh say, "I did him so bad"
FOX Carolina's Kari Beal has the details. The Peace Center is ready to help teens achieve their DJ dreams. Highlighting what's new in the area including McAllisters in Taylors, Lean Kitchen in Spartanburg, Stellas Restaurant in BridgeWay Station and Mr. Cow in Greenville.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Construction slated to start on new development in Anderson this spring
ANDERSON, S.C. — Construction is expected to start on a new development in Anderson this spring, according to the city of Anderson. The development will be along Murray Avenue, about a block from Main Street in downtown. MORE HEADLINES. "This is really just a vacant non-contributing parcel really in...
Outsider.com
