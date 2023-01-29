ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson lands new commitment

The Clemson football program has picked up a new commitment from a highly touted defensive back prospect. Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers (...)
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson football's spring game date and time announced

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team will play its spring game on April 15 at 1 p.m. ACCNX, the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry Clemson's spring game. All spring football games on ACCNX will re-air this spring on ACCN. Additional spring football...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Violent Images and Trauma

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County Missing Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In Greenville County the search is on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Construction slated to start on new development in Anderson this spring

ANDERSON, S.C. — Construction is expected to start on a new development in Anderson this spring, according to the city of Anderson. The development will be along Murray Avenue, about a block from Main Street in downtown. MORE HEADLINES. "This is really just a vacant non-contributing parcel really in...
ANDERSON, SC
