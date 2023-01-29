EUREKA, Calif. — Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka has been ranked among the top 5 hospitals in the state for quality vascular surgery outcomes by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, a U.S. company that connects patients with information on doctors and hospitals, looked at the performance of almost 4,500 hospitals in various specialty areas nationwide. St. Joseph Hospital measured up well, at least in California, for surgically treating patients who suffer from vascular disease, which impacts arteries, blood vessels, veins, capillaries and the body's lymphatic system.

