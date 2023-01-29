Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
BIG 5 ROUNDUP — Arcata boys ‘ride the wave’ on the way to league title
The Arcata Tigers clinched the Big 5 championship outright on Tuesday night after winning 72-65 at Eureka and improving to 7-0 in league play. The league championship is the second straight for the Arcata Tigers, who had clinched at least a share of this year’s pennant after last week’s big win at McKinleyville.
humboldtsports.com
H-DNL announces playoff scenarios for NCS, Niclai tournament berths
By Ray Hamill — The top three Big 5 seeds for the Dick Niclai Tournament have been set, but things remain wide open in the Little 4. After clinching a second straight league championship with a victory at Eureka on Tuesday night, the Arcata boys secured the top seed for next week’s tournament, as well as the league’s automatic North Coast Section playoff spot.
humboldtsports.com
LITTLE 4 ROUNDUP — Championship goes down to the final night of action
With senior Owen Shanahan sidelined with a minor injury, junior Seth Dyer had a huge night to lead the Crusaders to a comfortable 76-56 win over visiting Hoopa on Tuesday night. The win lifts the Crusaders to 4-1 in the Little 4 and 13-9 overall and they can clinch at...
humboldtsports.com
Egbert gets first collegiate win as Corsairs sweep on opening day
The Corsairs got the new softball season off to a successful start with a doubleheader sweep over the weekend. Playing at Chabot College on Friday, the College of the Redwoods women won 8-4 and 9-6. This year’s team features six former H-DN players, including Sadie Hampton and Ashley Ballew, who...
humboldtsports.com
Fortuna boys win at Kelseyville, get set for Del Norte
The Fortuna Huskies won a non-league game at Kelseyville in boys basketball on Saturday to give them some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season. The Huskies won 65-60 and the victory over a fellow Division-4 North Coast Section tournament will help solidify their playoff positioning. Alfonso...
Fortuna, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
constructiondive.com
Granite wins $46M California interchange project
Watsonville, California-based Granite Construction has won an approximately $46 million contract from the California DOT to build the Indianola Interchange on U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County, California. The work will enhance the safety and mobility of motorists by eliminating a T-intersection along the primary route between Arcata and Eureka,...
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Smoke Pouring From Under a Home in Arcata
Smoke coming out from under a house in the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata alerted an individual who called 911 for assistance. Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the scene and are responding to the incident. Meanwhile, the Incident Commander who is at the scene confirmed that there...
krcrtv.com
St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka ranked top 5 in state for vascular surgery outcomes
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka has been ranked among the top 5 hospitals in the state for quality vascular surgery outcomes by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, a U.S. company that connects patients with information on doctors and hospitals, looked at the performance of almost 4,500 hospitals in various specialty areas nationwide. St. Joseph Hospital measured up well, at least in California, for surgically treating patients who suffer from vascular disease, which impacts arteries, blood vessels, veins, capillaries and the body's lymphatic system.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
kymkemp.com
Two Fortuna Men Arrested in Arcata Assault
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
activenorcal.com
City of Redding Announces Project to Protect Spawning Fish Species in the Sacramento River
The City of Redding is partnering on a project to construct a new Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout spawning habitat underneath the Market Street Bridge. The effort, led by the Sacramento River Settlement Contractors and Reclamation District 108, will add more than 8,000 tons of gravel to the Sacramento River – the equivalent of 10 football fields. The project, expected to be complete in mid-February, will provide critical support to endangered fish populations.
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
NBC Bay Area
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
