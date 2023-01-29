ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Lake, MN

mnhockeyhub.com

Buffalo gains little in rankings, lots in section standing with upsets

The Bison defeated two top-10 teams and thrust themselves into the mix in Class 2A, Section 8. Two of Class 1A’s top four met Saturday in White Bear Township for a Hockey Day Minnesota game. Garron Opsahl made a save against Mahtomedi, ranked fourth, as Hermantown, ranked second, took a 6-3 victory. (Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune)
BUFFALO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hat Trick of Hockey Tournaments Expected to Bring Business Boom

Pucks could bring more bucks to local businesses. Three youth hockey tournaments, including the USA Hockey National High School tournament, are coming to the Northwest Suburbs in March. Plymouth Ice Center is the primary location for the National High School Tournament. New Hope Ice Arena will host a regional bantam tournament and Maple Grove Ice Arena is the site for the Tier II 18U National Tournament.
PLYMOUTH, MN
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Six schools, one team? Burgeoning of high school co-ops brings on extremes

Rumors circulated last summer about the fate of struggling metro area girls hockey programs, leaving players to joke among themselves about future alliances. Aurelia Meza of St. Paul Academy and Lily Keefe of Burnsville, defenders on teams looking for co-operative partners to achieve required numbers, laughed it up during summer hockey sessions.
BURNSVILLE, MN
mnhockeyhub.com

Top games: Rematch between Rogers and Maple Grove renews testy rivalry

Feb. 3: Crimson and Royals skated to 3-3 tie in mid-January, a game that resulted in 41 penalty minutes. The first meeting between Maple Grove and Rogers earlier this season, two teams out of the Northwest Suburban Conference and Class 2A, Section 5, resulted in 41 total penalty minutes. There...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

'Shut up... Do it yourselves!': Wisconsin PA announcer calls out fans angry at officiating

MINNEAPOLIS - A Wisconsin public address announcer took matters into his own fans to call out fan behavior after a controversial call at the end of a recent basketball game. Germantown High School, which is just northwest of Milwaukee, was hosting the Warhawk Invitational on Saturday. The scene was a game between Brookfield Central and Cedarburg. It was 77-76 and there were 7.7 seconds to play. In a scramble for a loose ball, a player grabs the ball and tries to get off a shot at the buzzer and is fouled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
DULUTH, MN
visitshakopee.org

Best Spots for Comfort Food in Shakopee

Chicken noodle soup, lasagna, enchiladas, pho—whatever your comfort food of choice, you’ll find it at Shakopee’s local restaurants. From breakfast to date night and everything in between, cozy up with these comforting dishes. Breakfast & Brunch. Start your day with a hearty dose of comfort food at...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND

Caleb Thielbar continues success in Major Leagues

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Brookings last week. Two current players made the trip, including former SDSU standout Caleb Thielber, who has turned into a solid left-handed reliever in the MLB. Following a standout career at SDSU, Caleb Thielbar was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 18th […]
BROOKINGS, SD
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN

