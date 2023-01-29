ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls hockey brings the heat this time in run of spicy matchups up north

Andover rolled through Warroad in a meeting of state champs and highly ranked teams. Hill-Murray's Grace Zhan made a save Monday, part of a 4-0 victory over Holy Angels in a game pitting the No. 2 teams in each class. Zhan made 19 saves in her eighth shutout of the season. (Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune)
MN Girls' Hockey Hub fans: Vote now for the top performer from Jan. 23-28

We select the athletes with some of last week's most impressive performances. You decide which player had the best outing. Sarah Peterson, Breck. Peterson had a busy week in net for the Mustangs. On Jan. 23, she faced 43 shots against Apple Valley and stopped 39. Five days later, she picked up a 26-save shutout as Breck went on to defeat Luverne, 3-0.
