Baton Rouge, LA

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Letters: New Orleans East has already been discovered

Re: “Do we really want New Orleans East discovered?” (NOLA.com Jan. 21) First, I would like to assert that Eastern New Orleans has already been discovered. The Greater New Orleans East Business Alliance is on a mission to promote economic development. According to the latest census, the population of Eastern New Orleans is approximately 88,000. The average annual household income is $47,627, as reported by SiteZeus in 2022. The number of vehicles that pass through Eastern New Orleans on Interstate 10 daily is 122,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Colombia native, D.C. auxiliary bishop, named new bishop in Houma-Thibodaux

Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., was introduced Wednesday morning as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, filling a position that has been open for 11 months. Born to parents of French and Spanish heritage, Dorsonville was raised in Colombia...
HOUMA, LA
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests

Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria

I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...

