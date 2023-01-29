ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion Sanders Adds Veteran NFL Coach to Colorado's Staff

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nwD2_0kUtGi8M00

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is adding another familiar face to his coaching staff with the Buffaloes.

Former NFL coach Mike Zimmer is headed to Colorado to join the coaching staff of Buffaloes first-year head coach Deion Sanders.

On Monday, Sanders confirmed the news in a video posted to Thee Pregame Show’s YouTube channel , saying that Zimmer “is coming too, by the way” as well as teasing the idea of others joining his staff. Sanders also emphasized Zimmer’s knowledge of the game and his ability to interact with young athletes.

“Forget the titles – they know this game and they know kids and they've been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind,” Sanders said in the video. “So that's what I adore the most – understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer joins Sanders’s staff at Colorado after previously helping the Pro Football Hall of Famer during his tenure as Jackson State’s football coach. Zimmer worked as an analyst ahead of the Tigers’ 2022 season. JSU finished 12–1 and 8–0 in the SWAC last season, recording its first undefeated regular season in program history, its second consecutive SWAC title and a second appearance in the Celebration Bowl.

Prior to JSU, Zimmer was Sanders’s defensive back coach during his tenure with the Cowboys from 1995 to ’99. The duo helped Dallas win Super Bowl XXX against the Steelers.

Zimmer last spent eight years as the Vikings’ head coach, where he recorded a 74-59-1 record and made the playoffs three times that includes a trip to the NFC championship game in 2017. Minnesota fired Zimmer at end of the ’21 campaign, following a second consecutive losing season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife

Cincinnati Bengals fans and most of the NFL world weren't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. The Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. However, the wife of Patrick Mahomes wasn't thrilled with the officiating, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Marconews.com

Deion Sanders drastically overhauls Colorado’s football roster in just eight weeks

No other college football coach in the country has overhauled his roster this year like Deion Sanders did in just eight weeks at Colorado. It’s downright historic. With at least 42 new scholarship players coming in, Sanders has reeled in the biggest class of newcomers in recorded school history. And he might not be done. The transfer portal opens again in May after Sanders already signed or gained commitments from 23 players from other four-year colleges in December and January.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy