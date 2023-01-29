WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO