Denham Springs, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

New mixed development on Highland Road in the works

BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Map of Jackson returns after building owners painted over the landmark

As promised, the eagerly-anticipated wall-sized map of Jackson, showing the town's historic structures and now with even more points of interest, is back. The restoration of the map that covers most of the north side of the building, which houses Jett’s Food Mart at 1720 Charter St., was completed Jan. 18. The Jackson Tourist Enhancement Committee (JTEC) under the Jackson Historic District Commission (JHDC) worked to bring back the map, according to the district chair Al Saltus.
JACKSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
ZACHARY, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA

