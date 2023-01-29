Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Storm system hammering Texas with ice will bring rain to Baton Rouge on Thursday
More rain is expected in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, with much of the rainfall predicted to begin in the late afternoon and last through the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service says. Unlike the storms the region saw on Sunday, there's only a marginal risk of severe...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
tigerdroppings.com
Four-Star Lafayette Athlete Ju’Juan Johnson Sets Commitment Date With 3 Final Schools
Four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson from Lafayette, La., announced this week that he would be making his college commitment on Saturday at 10:30 am, with LSU as one of his top choices. Johnson, a 6-0, 180-pound prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy, has LSU, Florida, and Colorado as his final three...
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after football,” Teasett...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
wbrz.com
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
BATON ROUGE - An exciting new development—The Village at Magnolia Woods—is going to be presented to the Planning Commission. However, with 71 homes and retail space, not everyone is sold on the idea. “I’ve been in construction my whole life and I know that it inherently brings crime...
wbrz.com
LSU students helping United Cajun Navy during flooding event in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE - Several LSU students took to the streets Sunday afternoon to assist the Cajun Navy during a flooding event. "Baton Rouge is experiencing alot of rain which has caused roads to flood and vehicles to stall out. Nothing like having LSU students with trucks and ATV'S to help out," the group shared on social media.
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
wbrz.com
Sunday downpour triggers street flooding throughout BR area; see photos, video here
See photos of flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area using the gallery above. Get more weather updates below.
Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
theadvocate.com
Map of Jackson returns after building owners painted over the landmark
As promised, the eagerly-anticipated wall-sized map of Jackson, showing the town's historic structures and now with even more points of interest, is back. The restoration of the map that covers most of the north side of the building, which houses Jett’s Food Mart at 1720 Charter St., was completed Jan. 18. The Jackson Tourist Enhancement Committee (JTEC) under the Jackson Historic District Commission (JHDC) worked to bring back the map, according to the district chair Al Saltus.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
