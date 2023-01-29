ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern

The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
WALKER, LA
WAFB

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey's motivation tactics pay off against Lady Vols

LSU’s victory Monday night against Tennessee was a bit of a crossroads battle and that’s exactly how Tigers coach Kim Mulkey played it. As the Tigers’ unbeaten season rolls on, Mulkey is looking to find every edge she can to keep her team motivated and playing to its potential.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Feb. 1, 2023

The Zachary High School Theatre Department will be performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center Main Stage, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary. Adults tickets are $15. Student tickets are $12. Visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/zachary-high-school-theatre/630e2f2cdd61350e3e106b18/ to buy tickets. Times and dates are:. 7 p.m....
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon embedded in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA

