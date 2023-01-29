Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star, has one last troll for the Bengals after AFC Championship
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, had a parting shot for the Cincinnati Bengals after the AFC Championship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear
The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 […] The post Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gut out AFC championship win, reach third Super Bowl in four seasons
Chiefs avenge last season’s loss in AFC title game against the Bengals, clinching with Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.
Tom Brady Is Trending For One NFL Contender Following Sunday's Games
A key talking point of the last two weeks has been Tom Brady's NFL future. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, rumors about a change of scenery have followed Brady. Former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski predicted Brady would return to the Bucs. ...
Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 to win AFC title, will face Eagles in Super Bowl.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I definitely didn’t feel good, but did enough on that last play
One of the biggest storylines heading into the AFC Championship Game was how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would fare with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes practiced all week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report, but it...
Chiefs' do-over play in 4th quarter of AFC Championship enrages NFL fans
The Kansas City Chiefs received a do-over in a pivotal moment of the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
The NFL-NBA Organization Comparison Matrix
As the football season is coming to a close now with the Super Bowl decided, if you’re just now remembering that basketball exists and joining in upon the NBA season, we welcome you with open arms!. Success is attained in almost an entirely different fashion in the NFL than...
WegENT
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
843
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhance Your Sports Fan Experiencehttps://wegrynenterprises.com
Comments / 0