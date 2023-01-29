ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WegENT

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team

Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination.  San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT. Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 […] The post Where to buy Chiefs AFC Championship gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WegENT

The NFL-NBA Organization Comparison Matrix

As the football season is coming to a close now with the Super Bowl decided, if you’re just now remembering that basketball exists and joining in upon the NBA season, we welcome you with open arms!. Success is attained in almost an entirely different fashion in the NFL than...
ALABAMA STATE
WegENT

WegENT

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
843
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhance Your Sports Fan Experience

 https://wegrynenterprises.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy