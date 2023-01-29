Read full article on original website
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Cody Rhodes On Facing Roman Reigns: I Don't Want To End Up Like TCU In The National Title Game
By winning the WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes secured his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The titles are currently held by Roman Reigns, who unified the WWE Title with the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38. He's been the Universal Champion since August 30, 2020. While...
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
Report: Kenny Omega's Visa Issue Resolved, Will Attend 2/1 AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega is cleared for his return to AEW. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega's visa issue has been resolved and he is cleared to return to AEW. Omega will reportedly be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio but it is unknown if he will appear on television.
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Aron Stevens: I Would Make Jordan Clearwater A Top Talent In Any Promotion, He's Ready For It
Aron Stevens talks about the progression of Jordan Clearwater. The NWA has one of the most diverse rosters in all of professional wrestling when it comes to age. While there are many talent in NWA who are true veterans of the industry, there are also quite a few wrestlers who are young and have a bright future ahead as well.
AEW Dark (1/31) Stream And Results: Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More
AEW Dark (1/31) Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) def. Dante Casanova...
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
Nick Gage Had Never Tried Sonic Until 2022, Ordered A Reese's Sonic Blast
Nick Gage has traveled around the world, likely trying a variety of food for many different countries and states. As a wrestler on the road, Gage has plenty of fast food options in front of him as he's going from town to town. Given his travels and all his options, he had not experienced Sonic until 2022.
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
AEW Announces Refresh Of Community Program, Roles Revealed For Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, More
AEW has announced a refresh and redesign of their community program. Since the company's birth in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been active in the community through many ways. In 2023, the promotion is seemingly looking to expand that role, as they revealed a overhaul of their community program on February 1, 2023.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
