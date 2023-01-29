Read full article on original website
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’
LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Marcus Smart Calls Joe Mazzulla’s Bluff On All-Star Game Remark
Joe Mazzulla brushed off his latest achievement, but Marcus Smart sees right through his head coach. Mazzulla is set to coach in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, an honor he received by the Celtics clinching the Eastern Conference’s best record ahead of Sunday’s cutoff date for determining the bench bosses for the star-studded showdown in Utah. It’s quite an accomplishment for the 34-year-old, who helped guide Boston through a chaotic couple of weeks right before the start of the 2022-23 season.
Celtics Tie Franchise History With Epic First Quarter Vs. Nets
BOSTON — Anybody who tuned in a little late Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets were met with a surprise. The Celtics came out of the gates red hot, leaving the Nets far behind immediately by opening up a 46-16 lead after the first quarter.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Lakers Star LeBron James to Play 'A Few More Years'
Tom Brady may have announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, but don’t expect close friend LeBron James to follow suit anytime soon. Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, James was asked about chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, to which he replied:
Celtics Rumors: Could Boston Target Kelly Olynyk Return?
With the clocking ticking for Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, two options remain on the table: One, Stevens rides out the remainder of the year with the current shape of the roster, or two, Boston makes a swap ahead of the All-Star break.
NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake
Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
LeBron James Takes Another Dig At Celtics, Refs Over Missed Call
LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers get back into the win column Tuesday night by beating the New York Knicks in overtime at Madison Square Garden. And James was clearly thankful that the officials didn’t stand in his way this time. Three nights prior against the Celtics, James...
Marc Savard’s Injury Could Be Biggest ‘What If’ In Bruins History
Marc Savard’s NHL career was cut short due to lingering effects from concussions — most notably from a dirty hit by Matt Cooke during a Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game in March of 2010. Savard missed the remainder of the regular season but returned for the second round of...
Lakers @ Knicks Preview: Julius Randle Takes it to Old Squad
We’re taking it to the Association tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks in the Garden. The Knicks are seventh in the Eastern Conference at 27-24, which feels right. They are a likely play-in team with a chance at sneaking into the top six.
Joe Mazzulla’s High School Coach ‘Not Surprised’ By All-Star News
Joe Mazzulla might not be taken aback by news of his NBA All-Star Game nod, yet that isn’t stopping the outpour of support from those behind him. The Boston Celtics aren’t even a full season in with Mazzulla as the head honcho of their coaching staff, and the 34-year-old has already begun to flood his head-coaching resume in the NBA.
WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Joining Jonquel Jones, Liberty
WNBA star Breanna Stewart helped the New York Liberty form a super team Wednesday with her announcement that she will join New York as a free agent. Stewart, 28, will join the Liberty with fellow No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and recently-acquired Jonquel Jones. Stewart was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, four years before Ionescu was selected first in 2020, and won the 2018 WNBA MVP, three seasons before Jones won it in 2021.
Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline. The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to...
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail About Viewing Last Two-Minute Reports
BOSTON — The NBA’s last two-minute reports have certainly caught the attention of Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla this season. It’s to the point that the contents of them have become appointment viewing for Mazzulla. “Every single one,” Mazzulla said on if he looks at...
Wizards C Daniel Gafford Questionable for Monday vs. Spurs
According to the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford popped up with a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon, which isn’t typically a good sign for a player’s chances to play. He is fresh off a season-high outing where he poured in 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Keep an eye on his designation as we get closer to tip-off, as the Wizards look to make it six straight wins against San Antonio.
Former Teammate’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Tom Brady Story
The NFL world has been celebrating Tom Brady’s legacy on the field, but the wife of a former teammate chose to acknowledge who the future Hall of Fame quarterback was off the field. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday after 23 seasons. There were many comments that thanked the 45-year-old...
Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet
The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
