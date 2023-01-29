Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished
We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
KSN.com
Temperatures bounce back while we stay dry
For the first time in a few days we are not starting the day with Wind Chill Advisories. It is still very cold out there this morning but thankfully winds are pretty light. A southerly wind direction will also help high temperatures improve. It will be a chilly day but at least we will be above freezing during the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Out of the freezer, warmer temps arrive by the weekend
A mess of wintry weather is tracking to our south this afternoon. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow is impacting portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. We are seeing a few light flurries here in the Sunflower State, but skies will clear out by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in...
KSN.com
Bitter bite lingers Tuesday, gradual warming follows
We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28. You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Digging out of the Arctic, warmer days ahead!
A messy weather set-up stretches from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas over to Tennessee. Much of the moisture in this section of the country will fall as ice due to the shallow cold air at the surface due to our latest Arctic intrusion. Travelers going this direction need to be weather aware and know that driving will be treacherous.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming the rest of this week and the weekend, but dry
As of the lunchtime hour on this first day of February, sunshine dominates the scene across Kansas. As the center of the Arctic high pressure system that brought us our recent cold spell moves east of the plains, our winds have turned around to a southerly direction bringing us an increase in temperatures over what we saw the past 3 days. Lunchtime temperatures have warmed well into the 20s to lower 30s.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold start to the week, snowfall for some tomorrow
Bitterly cold temperatures kick off the work week, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s across the region. Winds will remain out of the north, pulling colder air into the Sunflower State. A few flurries will be possible today, but all eyes are on the wintry mess tracking...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.
The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
abc17news.org
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas. The warning lasts through Monday night. The counties in Missouri include:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo.
