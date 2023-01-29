Casselton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling team finished in seventh place at the 2023 Belle Of The Brawl wrestling tournament in Casselton. Thirty-one teams competed, 9 class A teams, including the tournament champion Bismarck High Demons who piled up 224 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. The Cardinal girls finished with 93 points and put 3 girls into the finals with 1 champion crowned. Trisa Schroeder (145), improved to 22-3 on the season and defeated Gracia Rolf of Lisbon in the championship match by pin at 4:28 of the third period. Taya Lura (105) reached the title match and was defeated by Bismarck Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack (26-1), the top seed by fall at 3:04 of the second period. Lura went 2-1 on the day and improved to 7-4 overall. Mercedes Lura (120), also made the finals but came up short losing to Kashtyn Bredahl of Des Lacs-Burlington by fall at 1:30. Mercedes defeated the top seed Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo 3-2 in the semifinals, it was DeBlaeres first loss of the season. Kennedy Wendel (135) lost her first match of the day but won 3 straight after the loss to take 5th place. Karlee Lesmann (155) finished in sixth, losing her first match to the eventual champion Emily Novak of Grand Forks and then won a pair of matches before falling the fifth place match. The Carrington girls (#2 seed) will host the east region dual tournament next Friday, and will face Fargo (#7 seed) at 2:00. Central Cass has the number 1 seed entering the tournament. All Cardinal duals will be broadcasted on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1), and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO