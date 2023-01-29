Read full article on original website
Jays Win Double Overtime Thriller over Bismarck High
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A pair of incredible games headlined the West Region on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena. BOYS BASKETBALL: JAMESTOWN 102, BISMARCK HIGH 96 (2 OT) Jamestown outlasted Bismarck High in a double overtime game that saw the pendulum swing back and forth all night long....
Vikings’ Munson Named NSAA Player of the Week
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City State’s Daevonte Munson has been named the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Player of the Week for his performances last week against Mayville State and Presentation College. Munson scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 102-98 in over conference-leading Mayville State...
#11 Jimmies Use Late Run to Secure Key Conference Win
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In a matchup of the top teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Monday night, the #11 University of Jamestown used a 30-15 run over the final 10 minutes to secure a vital win over #18 Morningside, 81-71. The opening 10 minutes of play favored the Jimmies, who jumped out to a 24-9 advantage despite some early shooting jitters. Jamestown kept the lead near 15 until Morningside went on a 15-2 run in the final five minutes of the opening half to make it 39-38 UJ at the break.
District 5 Girls Basketball Brackets Released
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The bracket for the District 5 girls basketball tournament has been released. Carrington has had an undefeated season inside the District this season and earned the first round bye. They await the winner of LaMoure-LM vs Ellendale who earned the 4 and 5 seeds respectively. They play the first game on Friday February 10th at 4:30 PM.
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces Wahpeton Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner basketball faces Wahpeton tonight, and, for the Hi-Liner girls, the stakes are getting higher. Valley City’s win over Devils Lake last week has pulled the Hi-Liner girls to within a half-game of a home play-in game, trailing West Fargo Horace by one in the win column, even in the loss column, for the final home playoff slot in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC).
Carrington Boys Defeat LaMoure-LM 41-40 In District 5 Battle
LaMoure, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Carrington Cardinals and LaMoure Loboes battled it out for 4 quarters and Carrington finished the night with a hard fought 41-40 victory. A close first quarter had the Loboes leading 8-7 before Carrington controlled the second quarter with a 14-5 advantage and led 21-13 at halftime. The Loboes answered back in the third quarter with a 1407 advantage, cutting the Cardinal lead to just 1 point at 28-27. Both teams traded 13 points in the final quarter as the Cardinals hung onto the victory at 41-40. Hudsin Schmitz paced the Cards with a game high 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jack Erickson added 9 points for Carrington. The Loboes were paced by Colton Ness with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Max Musland added 1o points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. LaMoure dropped to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in District 5 play and Carrington improved to 8-5 overall and 3-1 in District 5. The Cardinals will travel to Tower City on Monday night versus Maple Valley with a 7:00 P.M. start. The game will air on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
#10 Jimmies Sweep Central Christian College
The 10th-ranked Jimmie men’s volleyball team recorded its second straight sweep to open the season, defeating Central Christian College (Kan.) 3-0 Saturday morning at Harold Newman Arena. THE BASICS. Final Score: #10 UJ 3, Central Christian 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18) Records: #10 UJ 2-0 (2-0 GPAC), Central Christian 0-2...
Hi Liner Speech Team; Seven Qualify For State
GWINNER, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had another great week on the road. The team travelled to Gwinner, ND to compete at North Sargent on January 28th, 2023. The Hi-Liners won the meet and finished the day with 7 state qualifiers. Individual results below:
Carrington Girls Finish Seventh At Belle Of The Brawl, Schroeder Captures 145 Title
Casselton, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling team finished in seventh place at the 2023 Belle Of The Brawl wrestling tournament in Casselton. Thirty-one teams competed, 9 class A teams, including the tournament champion Bismarck High Demons who piled up 224 points to easily outdistance the rest of the field. The Cardinal girls finished with 93 points and put 3 girls into the finals with 1 champion crowned. Trisa Schroeder (145), improved to 22-3 on the season and defeated Gracia Rolf of Lisbon in the championship match by pin at 4:28 of the third period. Taya Lura (105) reached the title match and was defeated by Bismarck Legacy’s Alicia Kenfack (26-1), the top seed by fall at 3:04 of the second period. Lura went 2-1 on the day and improved to 7-4 overall. Mercedes Lura (120), also made the finals but came up short losing to Kashtyn Bredahl of Des Lacs-Burlington by fall at 1:30. Mercedes defeated the top seed Shayla DeBlaere of West Fargo 3-2 in the semifinals, it was DeBlaeres first loss of the season. Kennedy Wendel (135) lost her first match of the day but won 3 straight after the loss to take 5th place. Karlee Lesmann (155) finished in sixth, losing her first match to the eventual champion Emily Novak of Grand Forks and then won a pair of matches before falling the fifth place match. The Carrington girls (#2 seed) will host the east region dual tournament next Friday, and will face Fargo (#7 seed) at 2:00. Central Cass has the number 1 seed entering the tournament. All Cardinal duals will be broadcasted on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1), and www.newsdakota.com.
Jimmies Sign 36 on National Signing Day
Head coach Brian Mistro and the University of Jamestown football team announced 36 signings for National Signing Day. “These future Jimmies have checked all the boxes to join the standard our current team has set,” Mistro said. “They are great people and they love the idea of becoming Jimmies. Each of these young man have what it takes to keep pushing the program to new heights. The retention of our current team has been awesome which allowed us to be more selective as a staff in who we are bringing in to join the Jimmie Pride Family. The credit goes to our football staff, the admissions department and all the faculty and staff for providing these guys a great experience of what it means to be a Jimmie. These are back to back recruiting classes where the GPA of the incoming recruits is above a 3.5. We are very excited to see these student-athletes be successful on and off the field. Chop And Carry!”
97th Little International Feb. 10th & 11th In Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club will host the 97th Little International on Feb. 10-11. “The Little International livestock show is the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus, involving more than 300 students,” said Jade Koski, Little I manager and NDSU senior in animal sciences from Wing, North Dakota. “The show features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as ham curing and public speaking contests. This year, we will also be adding goats to our list of showmanship classes.”
Florence Marie Retterath
Florence Marie Retterath, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 30 at SMP Health-St. Raphael, Valley City, North Dakota. Florence was born on February 21, 1925 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Zetler) Miller. She married Wesley Howard Retterath on August 30, 1945. They lived in Lawton, Page and Valley City. Florence was a long time member of St. Catherine’s Church. She was a tremendous cook, known for her banana cream pie and homemade caramel rolls. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening, her time on the dance floor with Wesley and spending time with family. Later in life, she worked at Foss Drug using her talents to please more people with her baking. Florence showed compassion to others when they were in need of care in their homes.
Dean & Paula Swenson Named Agriculturalists of the Year
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota State University Little International Saddle and Sirloin Club social and dinner will be held February 10th and 11th on the NDSU campus. Dean & Paula Swenson of Walcott, N.D. are being honored as the Agriculturalists of the Year. In 1988, they bought...
Alice Wolff
Alice Wolff, 96, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Edgewood Senior Living, Jamestown, North Dakota. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 7 at St. John’s Lutheran...
Dacotah Bank Contributes to McElroy Park Field Renovation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dacotah Bank has committed $55,000 to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. McElroy Park, located in Jamestown, ND, is the home to youth baseball, fast pitch softball, high school and college baseball and softball programs as well as amateur leagues. Located in the center of the state, McElroy Park is the ideal location for large-scale, high-quality tournaments for convenient access to teams throughout the state. The field renovations will consist of three phases. These phases will provide renovations to the youth complex and Jack Brown Stadium.
Jamestown Road Closure Notification
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A temporary water outage and road closure on 9th Ave SW, between 14th St SW & 15th St SW in Jamestown is underway until further notice. Anyone with questions regarding the water outage, call the Water Plant at 701-252-5131. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area and take alternate routes during this time, if possible.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While we were walking over the weekend, we needed a little warmer clothing than we have needed for a while and the ice is much harder and more slippery! Be aware, be safe. Last Saturday, Sue (How’s that Jim?) and I attended a robotics...
VCSU Seeking Funding For McCarthy Hall Renovation
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University President Dr. Alan LaFave gave a presentation to lawmakers at the state capitol asking for more than $11 million to renovate McCarthy Hall during a House Appropriations Committee hearing. He said they are monitoring other bills that affect higher education,...
Know The 10 Warning Signs Presentation Feb. 7th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation, “Know the 10 Warning Signs” focusing on memory loss. Alzheimer’s and other dementia’s cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. City County Health District Administrator Theresa Will...
