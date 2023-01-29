Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Unheralded group of Chiefs get redemption in Super Bowl hunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the biggest names in the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, yet they're playing in their third Super Bowl in four years largely because they refused to give up on players only their most-passionate fans know about.
Analysis: Tom Brady's legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove. Already considered the GOAT — greatest of all time — Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
O's-Nats TV dispute goes before NY's top court on March 14
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. After agreeing in September 2021 to consider the case, the state's highest court said this week that...
7 Buccaneer wrestler earn podium spots in 2023 Frank Ferguson Brooke Classic
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Consistency was the key for the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneer wrestling team as it racked up 170 team points to take fourth among the 12 teams in attendance at the 2023 Frank Ferguson Brooke Classic last Saturday. Seven Buccaneer wrestlers finished the event inside the top-six in their respective weight classes to claim spots on the podium.
