Billings, MT

KULR8

Rocky football inks 22 student athletes on National Signing Day

BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023- Coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Football’s initial 2023 signing class Wednesday. “I’m very excited to announce this class of 22 young men who are joining our school, program, and family.” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “I want to thank all the coaches, administration, and Rocky family who took part in recruiting these great student athletes. It’s really a team effort. I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College and Rocky Football. The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players. I also want to thank our current players for being involved in our official visits and welcoming these recruits to our campus and showing them how we do things and who we are. We are never done recruiting, I am confident we will add another eight-to-ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers. I thought we did a great job in adding depth to positions and finding some guys who can come in and compete.”
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors

BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll

BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
LOCKWOOD, MT
KULR8

Lockwood boys starting to bond, show off their talent

BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41. You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County. "That...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings Chamber of Commerce announces DEIII graduates

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the third class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. 50 graduates representing 24 Billings-area organizations, completed the program. Combined, the three classes have welcomed a total of 143 participants representing 45 organizations that employ over 15,000 people.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT

