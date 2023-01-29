Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Rocky football inks 22 student athletes on National Signing Day
BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023- Coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Football’s initial 2023 signing class Wednesday. “I’m very excited to announce this class of 22 young men who are joining our school, program, and family.” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “I want to thank all the coaches, administration, and Rocky family who took part in recruiting these great student athletes. It’s really a team effort. I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College and Rocky Football. The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players. I also want to thank our current players for being involved in our official visits and welcoming these recruits to our campus and showing them how we do things and who we are. We are never done recruiting, I am confident we will add another eight-to-ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers. I thought we did a great job in adding depth to positions and finding some guys who can come in and compete.”
Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors
BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll
BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
Lockwood boys starting to bond, show off their talent
BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41. You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County. "That...
On new roads: How MSU Billings track found a meet on less than 24 hours notice
BILLINGS — Jonathan Woehl was out for a run Friday morning when the texts wondering what to do started rolling in. The Montana State Billings indoor track teams that he coaches, with departure scheduled for an away meet in just a few hours, were stuck in a pickle. Originally...
MSUB women looks to keep winning ways going this weekend at home
The MSU-Billings have won seven in a row and sit in second in the GNAC standings. This weekend they welcome in Western Oregon and St. Martin's to to the Magic City.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Rising Artists: Billings Skyview's Jack Staton always has music in his heart
Jack Staton was born into music - his dad Q is the choir teacher in Lockwood and a veteran Billings singer himself. So it's no surprise where Jack's life is taking him.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Billings Chamber of Commerce announces DEIII graduates
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the third class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. 50 graduates representing 24 Billings-area organizations, completed the program. Combined, the three classes have welcomed a total of 143 participants representing 45 organizations that employ over 15,000 people.
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Most Beautiful Boy, Butter Ball is a GEM! Take Him Home
Our favorite day of the work week is Wednesday because we get to shower a shelter pet from YVAS with love, cuddles, and compliments. Trust us- Butter Ball is the nicest dog we’ve ever met. And the cutest name too. Butter Ball came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter)...
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in Montana
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in Montana next month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the major grocery store chain Albertsons will is set to open its newest Montana store location in Billings, according to local reports.
yourbigsky.com
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
agdaily.com
Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud
It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
Family is forever: Red Lodge couple shares experience with ALS homecare
“The doctors have said she probably wouldn’t be here now had we not jumped in, and she came to us,” said Renee.
