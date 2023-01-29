Read full article on original website
WJLA
Woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment; suspect in custody: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The housing complex is located in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive, police said. Officers were called to the...
mocoshow.com
Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation
Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
fox5dc.com
Police investigate homicide in Silver Spring; suspect in custody
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Montgomery County. Police responded to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive in Silver Spring around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two shot Tuesday in Gaithersburg, police say
This post was updated Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. with additional information. Two people were shot Tuesday morning in the 400 block of N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department. That location is at the Spring Ridge Apartments complex. In a statement on social media, Gaithersburg Police...
bethesdamagazine.com
Teenager, 3-year-old struck by vehicle after exiting bus in Rockville
A teenage pedestrian and a 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Rockville on Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer. The victims were disembarking from a bus at Omega Drive and Research Boulevard, when they were struck by a passing vehicle, Piringer...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Video released of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting
Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.
mocoshow.com
Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County
Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say. Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
mocoshow.com
Body of Missing Twenty-Year-Old Woman Discovered; Homicide Investigation Underway
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who was reported missing on Monday, January 2, 2023. Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022. On Saturday,...
Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Evelin Sanchez Gomez, a missing 14-year-old from Aspen Hill. Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, January 30, 2023 at approximately 7 a.m., in...
