Colesville, MD

mocoshow.com

Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation

Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two shot Tuesday in Gaithersburg, police say

This post was updated Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. with additional information. Two people were shot Tuesday morning in the 400 block of N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department. That location is at the Spring Ridge Apartments complex. In a statement on social media, Gaithersburg Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Teenager, 3-year-old struck by vehicle after exiting bus in Rockville

A teenage pedestrian and a 3-year-old child were struck by a vehicle in Rockville on Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer. The victims were disembarking from a bus at Omega Drive and Research Boulevard, when they were struck by a passing vehicle, Piringer...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
DC News Now

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD

