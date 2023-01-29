Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.

