Related
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m. Authorities detained...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
kpq.com
Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years
A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
KXLY
'I don't believe in fear tactics': Police say fentanyl, ketamine not found in Walmart parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A frightening post is circulating on social media, claiming a woman found a piece of paper tucked into her car door handle with deadly laced drugs. The post claimed it happened in Airway Heights. However, the Airway Heights Police made its own Facebook post saying the claims...
KREM
Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019. Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
KREM
Colville murder suspect makes first court appearance
According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Van Pelt, 35, was taken into custody Saturday. He's the primary suspect in a homicide investigation in Colville.
KXLY
Man previously convicted of killing ex-wife found guilty of murdering another man
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday in Spokane County Superior Court, 38-year-old Nathan Beal was convicted of first-degree murder. Beal shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull in an alley at the 900 block of W. 2nd Avenue nearly two years ago, on April 3, 2020. About five months later, on...
KXLY
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
KXLY
Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
'You are evil people' | Neighbor of Airway Heights couple accused of murdering young girl speaks out
CHENEY, Wash. — KREM 2 is learning more about the Airway Heights couple accused of murdering a young girl and hiding her body inside their house for months. Before the couple moved to Airway Heights, they lived right below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex. "They got evicted...
KXLY
Spokane Police doesn't have task force similar to Memphis PD's Scorpion Unit
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two fire department EMTs, a Fire Lieutenant, and two more police officers have been fired in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. It's unclear if they will face any charges. The other five officers accused of beating Nichols to death were part of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS).
State Trooper hit in patrol car by passing motorist in Spokane
SPOKANE - On the evening on Saturday January 28th, a Washington State Trooper in his patrol vehicle was on the shoulder doing a traffic stop on I-90 near Maple when his vehicle was hit by a passing motorist. The passing motorist failed to yield to emergency lights and did not move over for the trooper, resulting in the crash.
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE — An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
KXLY
Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage. One Spokane family says they're paying thousands of dollars just so their daughter can hear.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
