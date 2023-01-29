ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KREM

Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019. Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
FOX 28 Spokane

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE — An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
SPOKANE, WA

