Watch: James Harden Hilariously Gets Off The Bench Without Checking In To Play Some Defense

James Harden got off the bench to play some defense despite not being checked into the game.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Even though James Harden is no longer the top-tier offensive force he was with the Houston Rockets , he has become a solid pass-first guard over the last few years. Currently, James Harden is averaging 21.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 11.2 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers .

James Harden may be known for his offensive prowess, but his defense was never his strong suit. Many have roasted him for his poor defense in the past, and his poor defense was on display during the 76ers' recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

There was, however, a funny clip of James Harden getting off the Philadelphia 76ers bench and playing some defense despite not even being checked into the game. It is clear from the clip that the star may have been confused about what was going on at that moment of the game.

This video is clearly a humorous one, and many had a good laugh watching it. Even though James Harden's defense may be an issue, it is clear that his offensive prowess is worth it for the team. With that being said, James Harden will need to play defense at a high level if the Philadelphia 76ers are to win a championship, and we'll see if it improves in the playoffs this year.

Jamal Crawford Thinks James Harden Might Fail In The Playoffs Again

Despite his amazing regular season performances, James Harden has a reputation for coming up short in the playoffs. In fact, Jamal Crawford has previously suggested that the star could end up failing in the playoffs once again due to him not being able to be "the second guy" from a scoring standpoint.

James Harden was brought there to be the second guy. I love point guard James Harden. I love how he passes the ball. But getting five, six shots in the playoffs, that's not gonna get it done."

It remains to be seen if James Harden will be able to prove the doubters wrong this year. The Philadelphia 76ers are definitely one of the best teams in the league right now and a championship contender , but they will likely be judged on their playoff performance like most other elite teams.

Hopefully, we see James Harden have a good remainder of the season and a strong showing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs. He is an extremely talented offensive player, and it would be amazing to see Harden win a championship this season.

