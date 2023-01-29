ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch: Damar Hamlin's 'Special Message' Is Going Viral On Saturday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLsww_0kUtFC7R00

Football fans from around the globe prayed together earlier this month when Bills' safety Damar Hamlin tragically collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals.

Hamlin needed CPR before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical center via ambulance, where he remained in critical condition for several days. Though he still has a long way to go in his recovery, Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 11 and has since been seen supporting his Buffalo teammates during their postseason run.

This Saturday, fans received another update from Hamlin himself. The Bills' safety took to Instagram this afternoon to share a video captioned, "From the heart."

Take a look.

The video, also posted to the Bills' Twitter page , began with Hamlin thanking the football community for all of the support and love sent his way.

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's been coming my way," Hamlin said.

He then went on to give thanks to the team members, staff, doctors and his family, all of which cared for him during his time of need.

"I want to thank a few people who helped me most directly to get back to this moment where I'm able to speak to you," Hamlin said.

"The Bills training, athletic and medical staff...the University of Cincinnati Medical Center... and all the first responders who acted swiftly and skillfully to save my life... all the medical personnel and healthcare providers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Hospital... my mom and my dad, who are literally my anchors and my everything, who never left my side the entire time. To my little bro, who is my why... and to all my family and friends who supported me in many ways during this time."

Hamlin continued by then giving a special 'thank you' to Bills Mafia.

"To Bills Mafia, I just want to thank you so much for all the genuine love and support. Ever since I became a Buffalo Bill, it's been nothing but genuine love and support...Bills Mafia jumped behind it and gave 110 percent support, love no matter the situation," he said.

Hamlin went on to acknowledge and show appreciation for the donations to his charity, 'The Chasing M's Foundation.'

"My mind is literally blown away from all of the support... That was something that was started even way before I made it in the NFL, something that was started small, just to be able to effect my small community back at home... I just wanted to play my role and do my part in my community," Hamlin stated.

Hamlin's fundraiser is still active on GoFundMe. You can donate by visiting the page here .

Comments / 15

Lynda Anhalt
4d ago

you are a wonderful young man and I am sorry you had to go through the difficulties that you did but you are a great example for the upcoming youth that we have coming behind you stay strong and keep the faith

Reply
6
Diaralyn Melton
3d ago

God Bless!!! And keep doing the work for the Lord that has given you wisdom and a wonderful ❤️... My family will keep on praying for you

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Bonds With Daughter James, 8, At Soccer Match For Club He Co-Owns: Photos

While most of America tuned in to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earn their way to Super Bowl LVII, Ryan Reynolds was wrapped up in a different brand of “football” on Sunday (Jan. 29). Ryan, 46, watched as Wrexham A.F.C, the Welsh football club he co-owns with Rob McElhenney, took on England’s Sheffield United F.C. in the FA Cup. Ryan wasn’t alone as he watched the teams play to an exhilarating tie: James Reynolds, his and Blake Lievely‘s 8-year-old daughter, joined her father in the stands.
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow Has 5-Word Message Following Sunday's Loss

The AFC Conference Championship didn't end with cigars and celebration for Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals' leader was characteristically composed following the setback.  In a quote provided to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow vowed that he and the team would come back stronger ...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.  Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday

Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
SAN JOSE, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Vic Fangio Provides Update On Reported Deal With Dolphins

On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Miami Dolphins had closed in on hiring Vic Fangio as the team's new defensive coordinator.  The reported move drew rave reviews from around the league, appearing to signal the beginning of the new staff Mike McDaniel would assemble ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy