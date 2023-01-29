Read full article on original website
Incredible Discovery in Rome: Sinkhole in the Heart of the City Uncovers Window to the Past
Slide 1 of 27: Imagine strolling through the historic streets of Rome, completely unaware that just beneath your feet lies a treasure trove of ancient history. Well, that's exactly what happened when a sinkhole suddenly appeared in the middle of the iconic Pantheon. But this sinkhole was no ordinary sinkhole, oh no. It was a portal to the past, revealing a glimpse of Ancient Rome that had been hidden for centuries. And it begs the question, what other incredible discoveries are just waiting to be uncovered in the city?
Vast subterranean aqueduct in Naples once 'served elite Roman villas'
Once played in by local children, a vast tunnel that goes through a hill in Naples, Italy, is actually a Roman aqueduct, archaeologists say.
Was Nero really playing the flute when he saw the burning Rome? The story of the eccentric king is full of mysteries
King Nero of Rome takes the name of India a lot. On seeing the people lying in lethargy, they say with a smile - when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. It is said that Nero himself had set the fire. But was Rome really burnt? And what was the king doing then?
Look inside a Pompeii home, restored nearly 2,000 years after volcano
POMPEII, Italy (AP) — The newly restored remains of an opulent house in Pompeii that likely belonged to two former slaves who became rich through the wine trade offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city.
Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink
In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Mysterious 12-sided Roman object found in Belgium may have been used for magical rituals
A fragment of a mysterious artifact known as a Roman dodecahedron has been found in Belgium.
‘Surprise amongst the sewage:’ Ancient Hercules statue unearthed from Roman sewers
“I doubt anyone was expecting a find like this under these circumstances.”
ancientpages.com
Look Inside A Restored Pompeii House – A Unique Glimpse Into Life In Italy’s Ancient City
Conny Waters – AncientPages.com – Before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., many people in Pompeii lived a comfortable life. At the time of the destruction, Pompeii was a flourishing ancient city with magnificent houses, streets, and shops. Still, everything would remain lost, forgotten, sealed, and preserved in a time capsule for more than seventeen centuries.
Massive mummified crocodiles — at least 2,300 years old — unearthed in tomb in Egypt
The abandoned tomb had 10 reptilian mummies, photos show.
KESQ
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
‘Are you stupid?’: Tourist attacked after climbing steps of forbidden pyramid in Mexico
A Polish tourist who attempted to climb a Mayan temple in Mexico was hit on the head with a stick by a bystander and berated by another before eventually being detained.It is forbidden to climb the stairs of the pyramid of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, located at the site of an ancient city called Chichen Itza that falls under the Tinum Municipality in the Yucatán state.A video that went viral on Twitter showed the tourist being taken away from the Mexican landmark by two officials and beaten with a stick by an onlooker at the base of...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
Unicorn-like blind fish discovered in dark waters deep in Chinese cave
Researchers stumbled across a bizarre species of blind cave fish with a mysterious, horn-like structure protruding from its head and a lack of scales or pigmentation.
Antelope Tries To Outswim Crocodile In Pulse-Pounding Race To Survive
The chase was on in Botswana between the hungry reptile and the desperate buck.
Italy's Top Mafia Boss Has Been Arrested. He Leaves a Horrifying Trail of Violence in His Wake
Matteo Messina Denaro, one of Italy’s most wanted men, is known for his alleged involvement in dozens of Mafia-related murders.
travelawaits.com
8 Extraordinary Castles And Palaces To Tour When Visiting Italy
Stopping by a castle or palace on holiday in Italy is a great way to learn about the history of the region and the country, and it will often come hand in hand with some eye-popping views. Join me on a tour of some of Italy’s most spectacular castles, fortresses, and palaces, from the imposing mountaintop Rocca Calascio, the highest fortress in the Apennines, to the little-known Castello della Manta in the Piedmont region.
A Mass Burial of Decapitated Roman Remains Discovered in England
Archaeologists working on Roman and Iron Age settlements in Wintringham, a town near York, England, discovered a number of decapitated skeletons, according to a report by BBC Saturday. The team, which hailed from Oxford Archaeology, found 17 skeletons dating back to the third century C.E.. 11 of the skeletons had their skulls positioned at their feet. The skeletons were also buried with pottery, a customary burial practice of the time. “These results add greatly to our understanding of the local landscape’s history which we can now share with local communities,” Patrick Moan, an Oxford professor of archaeology and the project manager, told...
Lines through history: uncovering the secrets of lost Roman roads
There has never been a better time for lovers of Roman roads – those seeking, and seeking to understand, the indelible but elusive lines tattooed onto the face of Britain by the Roman occupiers long ago. Thanks to new technologies and the recent labours of archaeologists and the Roman Roads Research Association, we can track and map thousands of miles of road more accurately than ever before and explain the extraordinary role that they played in the military, social and economic life of Roman Britain, as well as during the centuries that followed.Roman roads might be unique in the archaeological...
