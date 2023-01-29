ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 110

Elizabeth Coughlin
3d ago

Why should heterosexuals have to celebrate or promote lgbtq "pride"? Who is it that decided that this must be done? Why are so many bowing down to this? It is ridiculous. I don't bow down to this fanaticism.

Reply(5)
120
Mystery Meat
3d ago

you're out and proud. cool. I will not infringe on your right to be who and what you are. but, I also will not be out there marching and waving a flag for you. I don't shove my sexuality into your face. why do you feel the need to shove it into mine?

Reply(1)
51
cmrun
3d ago

"hold them accountable"?? you don't have a right nor any right to force your agenda on anyone. somebody got you confused 🤣🤡

Reply
72
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Ducks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Anaheim Ducks have a couple of pieces they are trying to move. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have a potential backup plan for Timo Meier. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be willing to pay the asking price to acquire Jake McCabe out of Chicago, and are teams willing to take on Anton Khudobin’s salary to have a viable backup goaltender?
Fox News

Fox News

951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy