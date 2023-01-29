Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Coughlin
3d ago
Why should heterosexuals have to celebrate or promote lgbtq "pride"? Who is it that decided that this must be done? Why are so many bowing down to this? It is ridiculous. I don't bow down to this fanaticism.
Reply(5)
120
Mystery Meat
3d ago
you're out and proud. cool. I will not infringe on your right to be who and what you are. but, I also will not be out there marching and waving a flag for you. I don't shove my sexuality into your face. why do you feel the need to shove it into mine?
Reply(1)
51
cmrun
3d ago
"hold them accountable"?? you don't have a right nor any right to force your agenda on anyone. somebody got you confused 🤣🤡
Reply
72
