Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Creek; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Sequoyah; Wagoner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...patchy light freezing rain will develop later this evening. Some locations will warm just above freezing for a while this evening, which will limit icing potential. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Dyer; Gibson; Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Light snow accumulations along with freezing rain and sleet. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Otero County. In Texas, Northern and Central Hudspeth County and Far Eastern El Paso County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Bridges will freeze before roadways.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Garvin, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The White Mountains and Steese Highway. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be difficult along the Steese Highway.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch along the I-40 corridor with a light glaze possible north of I-40. Higher amounts up to three tenths of an inch will be possible across far southeast Oklahoma near the Red River. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet expected, with some light snow possible. Total additional ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation. * WHERE...Marshall, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Shasta Valley, this includes Weed, Yreka, Grenada and Montague. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving a high profile vehicle on east to west roads may be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for gusts up to 65 mph Thursday night into Friday morning around Weed. The chance of wind gusts higher than 55 mph is about 60 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 13:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The higher terrain within eastern Curry County, Josephine County and Jackson County. This includes the cities of Ashland and Talent. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and western part of the county, then the warning may need to be replaced with an advisory.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. The strongest gusts could reach 60 mph on exposed coastal headlands and ridges. Lower elevation gusts around Humboldt Bay and in coastal valleys will remain closer to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
