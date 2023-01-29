Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO