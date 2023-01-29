Read full article on original website
Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy
The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
Homewood Corp., Trinity Homes plan additional phases for $16M Avondale Woods housing development in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The model home for the Avondale Woods development in Dublin features a “pompano” floor plan, which measures over 3,500 square feet, has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The second phase of a Dublin housing development is up for final approval. Following...
Ross County – Pipeline Major Task Force Increased Enforcement Over Weekend
ROSS – Ross county sheriff’s department reported that in response to community concerns in the area, they conducted increased enforcement efforts over the weekend. From Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, through Saturday night, January 28, 2023. During this increased enforcement period, deputies made 40 traffic stops which resulted in 6 citations for driving under suspension. In addition, 6 people were arrested on active arrest warrants. Deputies also recovered a stolen license plate that had not yet been reported by the victim.
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Mississippi leaders fire city employees accused of stealing gasoline meant for public vehicles
Three Columbus employees have been fired after they reportedly stole gasoline from the city for their personal use. WCBI in Columbus reports that the Columbus City Council, in a special meeting Tuesday, fired Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, and Kendrick Walker. The three were arrested after Columbus police officers reportedly saw...
Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Municipal judge has ordered a Columbus landlord to serve time in jail and for three of his properties to be boarded up due to criminal activity and code violations. Judge Stephanie Mingo found Jose Villavicencio in contempt of court and sentenced him to 90 days in jail for […]
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
Columbus developer makes offer on vacant Pump House building to renovate into 'boutique hotel'
ASHLAND — A developer out of Columbus has offered to buy the former, vacant Pump House building in order to renovate the existing structure into a “boutique hotel” with up to 70 rooms, according to Ashland Mayor Matt Miller. Miller said the developer is affiliated with a...
Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton […]
OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Insurance broker says Kia/Hyundai owners who lose policies won't go without coverage
Kia and Hyundai owners who may face losing insurance coverage won't be left empty handed after two major car insurers announce plans they won't write policies for some older Kia and Hyundai models, a Columbus insurance broker says. Both State Farm and Progressive say for the time being they will...
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
Mother of three killed in crash after another driver goes wrong way on US Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — “I guess God needed her more than we did,” Tisha Nida’s ex-husband, Scott Nida, said. “He got one of his angels back.”. Scott Nida and his family wanted you to know that. They also wanted you to know that one picture...
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
