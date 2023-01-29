ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Ross County Land Bank Has Gotten Very Busy

The Ross County Land Bank met with the Ross County Commissioners Monday, and report that they are busier than ever. Kevin Coleman was there. Asti Powell is the director of the Land Bank. She says they have gotten a grant to clean up brownfield sites including an abandoned gas station in Clarksburg, but they continue with a grant to demolish and green up blighted properties in Chillicothe.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Pipeline Major Task Force Increased Enforcement Over Weekend

ROSS – Ross county sheriff’s department reported that in response to community concerns in the area, they conducted increased enforcement efforts over the weekend. From Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, through Saturday night, January 28, 2023. During this increased enforcement period, deputies made 40 traffic stops which resulted in 6 citations for driving under suspension. In addition, 6 people were arrested on active arrest warrants. Deputies also recovered a stolen license plate that had not yet been reported by the victim.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
PIKETON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy