radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Cancelled Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will be cancelled Thursday, February 2. Back roads in Henry County continue to be treacherous and Helping Hand officials wanted to ensure the safety of those donating items. Thursday would be the day forthe Buchanan community and the Lakewood Beta Club.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $188,828
Paris, Tenn.–With the $3,425 raised today, the grand total now raised for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction so far this year has reached $188,828. Each year, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Auctioneer today was Andy Collins, with the...
radionwtn.com
Historical Society Show & Tell Night Set
Paris, Tenn.–As long as the weather holds out, the annual History Show & Tell Night will be held at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center on Thursday, February 2nd beginning at 6 p.m. The public may bring artifacts, photographs, documents, etc.. One of the items expected to be shown will...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Warming Shelter Opens
Martin, Tenn.–Weakley County Emergency Management and UTM will have a warming center open at the Student Life and Leadership Center, 199 Moody Avenue, Martin, from 6pm tonight until 12pm Wednesday. We have cots, blankets, and bottled water. Please bring any pillows, food, or required medications you will need for the duration of your visit.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
radionwtn.com
Icy Weather Closes HCMC Clinics
PARIS, TN – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health – (731) 644-8441. Additionally, HCMC Diagnostic Center and Physician Billing are closed. Be sure to watch...
radionwtn.com
Josie Brady
Mrs. Josie Brady, 77, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Brady will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stanley’s Chapel Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Civil War Songs & Voices To Be Featured In Bicentennial Music Program
Paris, Tenn.–If you like music and Civil War history, the Paris Academy for the Arts will be the place to be Satuday night. Tickets are still available for the program, “One Song, Two Voices” by Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, February 4. Knowles and Coffey have been performing on showboats on the Mississippi River for several years.
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
radionwtn.com
Patricia Leckie Hart
Mrs. Patricia Leckie Hart, 78, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Patty Hart was born Monday, September 25, 1944, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to John William Leckie and Elsie McAlpin, who both preceded her in death. Patty Hart was a longtime, active member...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show In Murray This Weekend
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be at the CFSB Center February 3-5 in Murray, Kentucky. Did we mention its FREE ADMISSION?. Friday, February 3, 2023 — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023...
‘If we get more, it’s going to be problematic’: Paris, TN bracing for more ice
Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
radionwtn.com
UC Preparing For Parent-Teacher Conferences
Union City Schools are preparing for the second parent-teacher conferences of the 2022-23 school year. Parent-teacher conferences at UC Middle School are set for Thursday from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. The interactions will be come-and-go, with no appointment needed. Union City Elementary School will welcome parents for conferences Thursday, Feb....
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Close Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will close Tuesday, January 31 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Department, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general government offices. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said...
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
radionwtn.com
BPU: Checklist For Winter Weather Warning
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County will be under an Ice Storm Warning at 6 PM this evening and this will be in effect until noon CST on Wednesday. Paris Board of Public Utilities officials have released the following:. Before the weather, prepare with the following checklist:. Charge cell phones and...
