Nevada State

Nevada Current

Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
OutThere Colorado

Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high

The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
newtolasvegas.com

Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over

When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
news3lv.com

Nevada National Security Site plays role in landmark fusion breakthrough

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It turns out Nevada played a role in a major breakthrough in fusion. Technology from the Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS helped enable the achievement at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, according to a U.S. Energy Department spokesperson. Last month, the National Ignition Facility...
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
travelawaits.com

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
buffalonynews.net

Athena Gold Increases Excelsior Springs Project Size in Nevada

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the addition of 1,000 acres (405 Hectares) to its property at Excelsior Springs by staking 51 new BLM claims bringing its total land package to 200 BLM lode claims covering over 4,000 acres (1,619 Hectares).
