Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
newtolasvegas.com
Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over
When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
news3lv.com
Nevada National Security Site plays role in landmark fusion breakthrough
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It turns out Nevada played a role in a major breakthrough in fusion. Technology from the Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS helped enable the achievement at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, according to a U.S. Energy Department spokesperson. Last month, the National Ignition Facility...
lonelyplanet.com
A sacred site near Vegas is poised to be a national monument - here's why that matters
Sacred to local Indigenous populations, Nevada’s Spirit Mountain (or Avi Kwa Ame) might become the newest federal national monument © Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images. Drive and hour south of Las Vegas, through a desert landscape where bighorn sheep roam through ancient Joshua-tree forests,...
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
sierrawave.net
775 Offroad and Recovery Non-Profit Makes Positive Impact on Northern and Central Nevada Offroad Community
Reno, NV – 775 Offroad and Recovery, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible offroading and providing recovery services to those in need, has made a significant impact on the offroad community in northern and central Nevada. The organization, which is run entirely by volunteers, has been instrumental in...
buffalonynews.net
Athena Gold Increases Excelsior Springs Project Size in Nevada
VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the addition of 1,000 acres (405 Hectares) to its property at Excelsior Springs by staking 51 new BLM claims bringing its total land package to 200 BLM lode claims covering over 4,000 acres (1,619 Hectares).
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state's custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Comments / 3