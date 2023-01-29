On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.

KIMBALL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO