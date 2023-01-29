Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County
On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
WTVCFOX
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
mymix1041.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to an announcement from United States Marshal David Jolley. The shooting involved the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Jolley said, in Monroe County....
WDEF
Man arrested after road rage hit-and-run
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A road rage incident resulted in a crash and a man fleeing the scene. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they found and arrested the man shortly after. Earl Dockery was driving a Dodge Charger when he crashed into another vehicle on the Cleveland...
accesswdun.com
Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties
A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man arrested in road rage related hit and run, sheriff's office says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man has been arrested after a road rage related hit and run Monday, the sheriff's office says. Deputies responded to the accident on the Cleveland Bypass around 3:18p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. Road rage is what deputies say allegedly led...
mcnewstn.com
Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Jan. 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001182 – 4214 Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A subject was arrested on East Ridge warrants at the Hamilton County Jail. 23-001189 – 5700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Suspicious Activity – Police made contact with...
WSMV
Sheriff: Man shot after argument, fight in Putnam Co.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Putnam County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured on Friday night, the sheriff said in a news release. Deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. on Whitehall Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found Derrick Borchardt had been shot...
WTVC
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
WDEF
Fentanyl Overdoses in Catoosa and Walker Counties
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are dealing with two potentially deadly overdose incidents in northwest Georgia. The worst happened Monday morning in a rural location in Kensington, Georgia. The Walker County Sheriff says officers found three people dead from what appeared to be fentanyl overdoses. He tells us the...
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
Fertilizer Spreader Missing from Business in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a missing Adams Fertilizer Spreader. It is missing from Fandrich Supply. The missing spreader is identical to the one in the photo, but the missing spreader has the number 6 on its side. If you have information...
