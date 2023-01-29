AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and No. 25 Auburn defeated Georgia 94-73. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for the Tigers. Broome secured his seventh double-double of the season with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then added six points and six rebounds in the second half. Flanigan went 8 for 10 from the field to finish with his best scoring performance since February 2021. Mardrez McBride led Georgia with 20 points.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO