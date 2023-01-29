ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

NFL-'Blown away': Hamlin thanks medical team, fans for support

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQlXC_0kUtCrgp00

(Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a video thanking fans and his medical team nearly four weeks after he collapsed during a game and his heartbeat was restored in a frightening scene that sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since he collapsed during the Jan. 2 game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, and received a standing ovation when he appeared at a postseason game between the two teams on Sunday.

“It was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process,” Hamlin said in a lengthy Instagram video.

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way.”

His collapse prompted an outpouring of support for an online toy drive that Hamlin and Chasing M’s Foundation hosted, with nearly $4.1 million donated in less than 24 hours while he was in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Saturday, the drive had amassed more than $9 million in contributions.

“My mind is literally blown away from all the support. I don’t even have the words to express the gratitude for the amount of support that was given into that,” said Hamlin.

Comments / 2

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

February 2 - Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86. Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post.
FRANKLIN, TN
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy