Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Jan 6, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton was mighty pleased about the major development with his team over the weekend.

Word broke on Saturday that the Indiana Pacers had agreed to a contract extension with center Myles Turner. The 27-year-old Turner was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, making him the subject of widespread trade rumors. But the Pacers extending Turner ( and for pretty sizable money at that ) now effectively puts an end to those rumors.

Haliburton, Turner’s Pacers teammate, tweeted a perfect reaction to the news. He posted an R&B-themed celebration video. Check it out.

The All-Star candidate Haliburton, who is only 22 himself, is still on his rookie contract but will be eligible for an extension after the season. With Turner now in tow for at least a little while longer, the Pacers have a very good foundation to build around.

Expectations this season for Indiana were minimal, and many thought that they were fated for a complete teardown so they could rebuild from scratch. Instead, the Pacers are in contention for a playoff spot (despite Haliburton being out since mid-January with knee and elbow injuries) and are building off what they already have. Granted, a fringe trade might still be possible for Indiana at the deadline .

