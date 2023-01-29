Hawaii women’s basketball rebounds with close win over Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team closed out its road trip with a 51-47 victory at Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

In improving to 8-11 overall and 6-4 in Big West Conference play, the Rainbow Wahine rebounded from a tough loss at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday that saw the ‘Bows get edged in the closing seconds.

Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 14 points and a game-high four steals for UH, while Meilani McBee added 13 points by hitting three of the team’s four 3-pointers.

Additionally, freshman Imani Perez added seven points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of free throws that sealed the game with less than 15 seconds left, making up for a pair of free throw misses with less than 30 seconds left.

For CSUB (5-13, 2-8), Hennie Van Schaik had a double-double of a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Hawaii returns home to face UC Davis on Thursday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.