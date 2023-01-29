ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hawaii women’s basketball rebounds with close win over Cal State Bakersfield

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxxyK_0kUtCavi00

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team closed out its road trip with a 51-47 victory at Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

In improving to 8-11 overall and 6-4 in Big West Conference play, the Rainbow Wahine rebounded from a tough loss at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday that saw the ‘Bows get edged in the closing seconds.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 14 points and a game-high four steals for UH, while Meilani McBee added 13 points by hitting three of the team’s four 3-pointers.

Additionally, freshman Imani Perez added seven points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of free throws that sealed the game with less than 15 seconds left, making up for a pair of free throw misses with less than 30 seconds left.

For CSUB (5-13, 2-8), Hennie Van Schaik had a double-double of a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Hawaii returns home to face UC Davis on Thursday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

UH’s Nusterer earns Big West volleyball honor

Kurt Nusterer’s production in his first road trip with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the Rainbow Warriors middle blocker the first conference honor of his career. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
tourcounsel.com

Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy