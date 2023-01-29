ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU National Baseball Champion weighs in on 2023 Tiger roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Champion baseball player, Mikie Mahtook, talks about how this year’s baseball compares to the 2009 team that won the National Championship. “If I could tell these guys one thing, I would say, embrace the expectations,” said former LSU outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
No. 3 LSU welcomes Tennessee for Monday night basketball

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) will put its undefeated record on the line Monday night in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 as the Tigers welcome Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) to Baton Rouge for one of the most anticipated home games in years.
Four Tigers named to All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials

JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
Missing man found shot, killed in sugarcane field

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The remains of a missing Gonzales man have been found in St. James Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the body of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, was found in a sugarcane field in Convent, La. Hampton lived in Bay City, TX, but was visiting family living in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Hampton after his family reported him missing on Jan. 19.
CONVENT, LA

