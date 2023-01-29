Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU National Baseball Champion weighs in on 2023 Tiger roster
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – National Champion baseball player, Mikie Mahtook, talks about how this year’s baseball compares to the 2009 team that won the National Championship. “If I could tell these guys one thing, I would say, embrace the expectations,” said former LSU outfielder Mikie Mahtook.
LSU Softball prepares for 2023 with a ‘player led, coach fed’ mindset
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Softball is 10 days away from the first pitch of their 2023 season. The Tigers begin the year ranked 20th in the country by ESPN and 25th by the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. Head coach Beth Torina’s team...
No. 3 LSU welcomes Tennessee for Monday night basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) will put its undefeated record on the line Monday night in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 as the Tigers welcome Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) to Baton Rouge for one of the most anticipated home games in years.
GALLERY: LSU’s record-breaking win vs Tennessee
LSU set a new attendance record – 15,157 fans attended the LSU Women’s Basketball win vs Tennessee on Monday night.
LSU uniforms rank among best in college football, described as ‘royalty’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers and Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to play in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3. While the game may be a long way off, a discussion over the “slickest uniforms” is underway. In a ranking of best college football uniforms...
Four Tigers named to All-American teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
Southern Men’s Basketball stays in first place, beats Jackson State 73-62
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern Men’s Basketball remained undefeated at home and beat Jackson State, 73-62. The Jaguars jumped out to a 40-15 lead at halftime after they shot over 50% from the field, three-point and free throw lines. Jackson State struggled to shoot the ball in...
Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family says men are ‘victim blaming’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kerry Miller is the attorney representing the mother of LSU student Madison Brooks, 19. Miller says the defense representing the suspects in this rape case are victim blaming. “The only reason why I’m speaking right now is is Maddie’s legacy and her mom are...
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
How much money do you need to feed a family in Baton Rouge? Here’s the living wage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge continues to grow economically, despite inflation worries in the nation. A living wage is the theoretical income level that allows individuals or families to afford adequate shelter, food and other necessities, according to Investopedia. When calculated, the living wage in Baton Rouge...
Tired of rush hour traffic in Baton Rouge? It ranks 5th in the US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Feel like the ride to and from work is taking way too much of your time? You’re not alone. Baton Rouge commuters lose more than 100 hours a year to extra drive times caused by traffic congestion, according to one data survey. A...
Livingston Parish School Board member says she’s running for La. House of Representatives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish School Board member announced her candidacy for state representative. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who was re-elected to the parish school board in 2022, is running to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “I view myself as a public servant,...
Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
Missing man found shot, killed in sugarcane field
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The remains of a missing Gonzales man have been found in St. James Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the body of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, was found in a sugarcane field in Convent, La. Hampton lived in Bay City, TX, but was visiting family living in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Hampton after his family reported him missing on Jan. 19.
Man accused of shooting through bedroom window, injuring woman in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man and woman in Baton Rouge were shot at while lying in their bed on Saturday, according to deputies. The Jan. 28 shooting took place at a location in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive and left a woman with gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.
Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosting public meetings on 2023 Master Plan
BATON ROUGE, La (BPROUD) ––– The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is launching a series of public meetings about its 2023 Master Plan at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Tuesday night. At the meeting, they will also discuss the fiscal year 2024 annual...
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
