Dwight Phillips Jr., nation's No. 4 running back and son of Olympic champion, commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Entering the weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart had already compiled an early lead in the race for the nation's top recruiting class in 2024.

And just like in the national championship game, Georgia is padding its lead.

On Saturday, Pebblebrook (Georgia) speedster Dwight Phillips Jr., the nation's No. 4 running back , announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over more than 35 other offers, highlighted by Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oregon:

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete has clocked a 10.43 100-meter time, and appears to be a chip off the ole' block.

His father, Dwight Phillips, was the 2004 Olympic champion in the long jump and registered four long jump world championships, while also competing 100-meter dash.

Phillips Jr. is the ninth commitment in Georgia's 2024 recruiting class, a group that consists of eight bluechip prospects and is led by Colquitt County (Georgia) five-star tight end Landen Thomas and St. John Bosco (California) elite safety Peyton Woodyard.

Junior season highlights