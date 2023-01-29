ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dwight Phillips Jr., nation's No. 4 running back and son of Olympic champion, commits to Georgia Bulldogs

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41m51F_0kUtB37J00

Entering the weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart had already compiled an early lead in the race for the nation's top recruiting class in 2024.

And just like in the national championship game, Georgia is padding its lead.

On Saturday, Pebblebrook (Georgia) speedster Dwight Phillips Jr., the nation's No. 4 running back , announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over more than 35 other offers, highlighted by Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oregon:

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete has clocked a 10.43 100-meter time, and appears to be a chip off the ole' block.

His father, Dwight Phillips, was the 2004 Olympic champion in the long jump and registered four long jump world championships, while also competing 100-meter dash.

Phillips Jr. is the ninth commitment in Georgia's 2024 recruiting class, a group that consists of eight bluechip prospects and is led by Colquitt County (Georgia) five-star tight end Landen Thomas and St. John Bosco (California) elite safety Peyton Woodyard.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 2

Related
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
ATHENS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
COLUMBIA, SC
Eleven Warriors

When History Repeats Itself for Ohio State Hoops, Kyle McCord “Has That Swagger” and the NCAA Could Be Making a Comeback

Does Brutus have drip? I'd say so. SHADES OF 1993. When the 1992-93 season reached February for Ohio State basketball, the men's team was 9-8 and in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the women's team was one of the hottest teams in the country at 16-1. They even set a program attendance record at St. John Arena for their matchup with Michigan State in late January.
COLUMBUS, OH
Magnolia State Live

Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own

In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy