Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
WASHINGTON STATE
La Salle 75, George Washington 64

GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-11) Dean 1-4 5-7 7, Lindo 3-9 4-4 10, Adams 4-12 2-2 12, Bishop 4-15 4-5 14, Edwards 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 16-22 64. LA SALLE (9-13) Doucoure 3-5 0-0 6, F.Drame 4-7 1-2 10,...
WASHINGTON, PA
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60

Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54

TENNESSEE (18-4) Nkamhoua 4-13 2-2 11, Phillips 2-4 2-3 6, James 2-11 0-0 4, Vescovi 2-12 6-6 11, Zeigler 6-19 0-0 15, Key 0-3 0-0 0, Aidoo 2-3 0-0 4, Plavsic 1-3 1-1 3, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 11-12 54. FLORIDA (13-9) Castleton 6-13...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 53

Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King). Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman). Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2). Technical...
GEORGETOWN, CA
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52

Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GEORGE MASON 70, UMASS 59

Percentages: FG .369, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Dominguez, K.Thompson). Turnovers: 14 (K.Thompson 5, Luis 3, Diggins 2, Leveque 2, Gapare, Weeks). Steals: 11 (Leveque 3,...
AMHERST, MA
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wednesday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
HOUSTON, TX
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
STILLWATER, OK

