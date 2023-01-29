Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri's 28-point performance
Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State...
Porterville Recorder
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
Porterville Recorder
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-11) Dean 1-4 5-7 7, Lindo 3-9 4-4 10, Adams 4-12 2-2 12, Bishop 4-15 4-5 14, Edwards 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 16-22 64. LA SALLE (9-13) Doucoure 3-5 0-0 6, F.Drame 4-7 1-2 10,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 1 PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dorsey). Turnovers: 7 (Wynter 4, Pickett 2, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Brown, Pickett, Wynter). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54
TENNESSEE (18-4) Nkamhoua 4-13 2-2 11, Phillips 2-4 2-3 6, James 2-11 0-0 4, Vescovi 2-12 6-6 11, Zeigler 6-19 0-0 15, Key 0-3 0-0 0, Aidoo 2-3 0-0 4, Plavsic 1-3 1-1 3, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0, Awaka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 11-12 54. FLORIDA (13-9) Castleton 6-13...
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 53
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King). Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman). Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52
Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE MASON 70, UMASS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Dominguez, K.Thompson). Turnovers: 14 (K.Thompson 5, Luis 3, Diggins 2, Leveque 2, Gapare, Weeks). Steals: 11 (Leveque 3,...
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Buttrey on a minor league contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Danny Lehmann bench coach, Aaron Bates hitting coach and Bob Green field coordinator. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Delino DeShields manager for Harrisburg (EL). Named Rafael Ozuna manager/infield and...
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
Comments / 0