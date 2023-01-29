ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 10 Ohio St. 90, Wisconsin 67

WISCONSIN (7-16) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (LaBarbera 4-5, Schramek 1-3, Copeland 1-2, Pospisilova 0-2, Wilke 0-3, Porter 0-1, Leuzinger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams 2, Schramek 1, Stapleton 1, Wilke 1) Turnovers: 21 (LaBarbera 4, Pospisilova 4, Schramek...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy