Porterville Recorder
Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Allegri's 28-point performance
Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 75-71 win against the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Sacramento State...
Porterville Recorder
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (8)19-1891. 2. Mount Si18-2792. 3. Curtis...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 64, RHODE ISLAND 50
Percentages: FG .339, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Leggett 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Weston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Tchikou 2, Martin, Weston). Turnovers: 18 (Leggett 4, Martin 4, Weston 4, Thomas 3, Carey, Freeman, Tchikou). Steals: 7 (Freeman...
Porterville Recorder
EAST TENNESSEE STATE 77, WOFFORD 52
Percentages: FG .426, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (McCorkle 1-2, Sivills 1-3, Tripp 1-5, Martin 0-1, Silas 0-2, Mack 0-4, Paveletzke 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Filewich 3, Silas 3, Mack). Steals: 4 (Jones, Mack, Paveletzke, Tripp). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ETSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE MASON 70, UMASS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Weeks 3-11, Diggins 2-6, Gapare 1-4, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Dominguez, K.Thompson). Turnovers: 14 (K.Thompson 5, Luis 3, Diggins 2, Leveque 2, Gapare, Weeks). Steals: 11 (Leveque 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 53
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Nembhard 3-6, Scheierman 3-8, Kaluma 1-5, Alexander 1-7, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Farabello 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma, King). Turnovers: 10 (Kalkbrenner 5, Kaluma 2, King, Nembhard, Scheierman). Steals: 4 (Alexander 2, Scheierman 2). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 XAVIER 85, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 83, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Locke 6-7, Bynum 2-6, Carter 1-5, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Floyd, Hopkins). Turnovers: 6 (Bynum 2, Carter 2, Locke 2). Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bynum, Croswell, Hopkins). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA 67, NO. 2 TENNESSEE 54
Percentages: FG .279, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Zeigler 3-9, Nkamhoua 1-3, Vescovi 1-6, Key 0-2, James 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nkamhoua, Zeigler). Turnovers: 9 (Nkamhoua 3, Zeigler 3, Mashack, Phillips, Vescovi). Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Key, Mashack, Vescovi, Zeigler). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-11) Dean 1-4 5-7 7, Lindo 3-9 4-4 10, Adams 4-12 2-2 12, Bishop 4-15 4-5 14, Edwards 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-2 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 16-22 64. LA SALLE (9-13) Doucoure 3-5 0-0 6, F.Drame 4-7 1-2 10,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma following Sherfield's 30-point performance
Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Sooners have gone 7-4...
