Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Sporting News
Panthers owner David Tepper admits Matt Rhule hire was 'mistake': 'I could have run a better process'
The Matt Rhule era did not go as planned for the Panthers, and owner David Tepper took the blame for it at a Tuesday news conference. Tepper acknowledged while introducing Carolina's new head coach, Frank Reich, that he had learned a lot about the NFL's hiring process since he made Rhule his first coaching hire in 2020.
Sporting News
Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'
Germaine Pratt was visibly upset at the end of the Bengals' heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC championship game. Pratt voiced his frustration with the defeat as he made his way back to the locker room, and he seemed to be bothered by one thing in particular about the loss: Joseph Ossai's last-minute personal foul penalty.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
Sporting News
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Sporting News
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Buccaneers QB says in video he's done 'for good' on anniversary of last retirement
Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But this time, the legendary quarterback says it's "for good." Brady's announcement came on social media, where he posted a 53-second clip Wednesday that revealed his decision. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,"...
Sporting News
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers
Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
Sporting News
Broncos coaching search: Why Denver hasn't been able to land Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans or Sean Payton
The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett keeps coming up empty. Denver was among the first teams to interview the two most high-profile candidates of this coaching cycle, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, but nothing has come of it. Now it appears 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has rebuffed...
Sporting News
Matisse Thybulle trade rumors: Warriors have had 'internal discussions' about 76ers' defensive stopper
As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 9, every team in the league is trying to find a way to upgrade their roster or offload valuable pieces for future assets. The 76ers find themselves in the contender tier after rattling off 20 wins in their last 25 games,...
