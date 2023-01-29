ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'

Germaine Pratt was visibly upset at the end of the Bengals' heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC championship game. Pratt voiced his frustration with the defeat as he made his way back to the locker room, and he seemed to be bothered by one thing in particular about the loss: Joseph Ossai's last-minute personal foul penalty.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA

